Michael K. Williams' Sister Speaks Out On The Death Of Her Brother

On Sept. 6, Emmy nominated actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn home. His sister, Michelle Chambers, has now released a statement.
According to author and activist Jasmyne Cannick, Compton Councilmember Michelle Chambers stated, “Our family has been shaken to the core of the loss of our Mike. Thank you to everyone who contacted us, flooded us with love, and more importantly, prayers. I will miss my brother, my best friend and birthday partner in this realm, but I know he will continue to watch over me and our family in heaven as he did on earth.”
The Brooklyn native was famous for his roles as Omar Little in the Baltimore-based TV series The Wire, Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire and Montrose Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country.
According to Williams’ nephew, Arvance Williams, his body was discovered by another nephew named Donovan. The New York Post reports that law enforcement sources discovered drug paraphernalia at Williams’ apartment where his body was found and it is believed he died from a possible overdose.
(Photo: Nathan Bolster/BET)
