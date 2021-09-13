Octavia Spencer Tells Britney Spears To Make ​​Fiancée Sam Asghari Sign A Prenup

Britney Spears is on cloud nine after announcing that she and her boyfriend Sam Asghari are engaged! But, actress Octavia Spencer wants to ensure that the pop star is protected and suggests she gets a prenuptial agreement.

Spears shared the news with her fans on Sunday (Sept. 12) with an Instagram video.

“I can’t f***ing believe it,” she captioned her post.

The Oscar winner soon chimed in, “Make him sign a prenup.”