Octavia Spencer Tells Britney Spears To Make ​​Fiancée Sam Asghari Sign A Prenup

Britney Spears is on cloud nine after announcing that she and her boyfriend Sam Asghari are engaged! But, actress Octavia Spencer wants to ensure that the pop star is protected and suggests she gets a prenuptial agreement.
Spears shared the news with her fans on Sunday (Sept. 12) with an Instagram video.
“I can’t f***ing believe it,” she captioned her post.
The Oscar winner soon chimed in, “Make him sign a prenup.”
According to Page Six, Spears, 39, and Asghari, 27, started dating late 2016 after meeting on the set of a music video for her song “Slumber Party.”
Asghari is an Iranian-born personal trainer and actor. He has landed acting gigs in BET’s The Family Business, HBO Max’s Hacks, and Showtime’s Black Monday.
Over the summer, in late June, Spears dropped a bombshell testimony about her controversial conservatorship. She told the court that she wanted to marry her boyfriend and start a family, but her conservatorship, unfortunately, wouldn't allow it.
Spears continues to fight to end her 13-year conservatorship; her father, James Spears, has filed a petition to end the conservatorship, NPR reports.
Asghari's manager Brandon Cohen shared in a statement to People to also confirm the news.
“The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” said Cohen.
Asghari hilariously responded to the prenup comment on his Instagram story.
“Thank you everyone who is concerned about The prenup!,” he wrote. “Of course we're getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection incase she dumps me one day.”
(Photos from left: Rich Fury/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Intimate Britney Spears)
