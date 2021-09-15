Michael K. Williams Laid To Rest In Adopted Hometown Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

More than 150 people were on hand in Harrisburg, Pa., to pay respects to acclaimed actor Michael K. Williams on Tuesday (Sept. 14).

According to the Harrisburg Patriot-News, Williams was buried in Harrisburg, where his mother lives and where he supported numerous charities and youth programs in the area.

“He loved his mama,” said Johnathan Branam, funeral home manager for Hooper Memorial Home, where the services were held, “and he was a man of the community. Harrisburg embraced him as an adopted son.”



On Sept. 6, Williams, 54, was found dead in his Brooklyn home. The Brooklyn native was famous for his roles as Omar Little in the Baltimore-based TV series The Wire, Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire and Montrose Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country, which earned him his fifth Emmy nomination.



According to Williams’ nephew, Arvance Williams, his body was discovered by another nephew named Donovan. The New York Post reports that law enforcement sources discovered drug paraphernalia at Williams’ apartment where his body was found and it is believed he died from a possible overdose.



Artist and actress Queen Latifah, actor Malik Yoba and The Wire creator David Simon, were in attendance along with The Wire co-stars Andre Royo, Jamie Hector, and Felicia “Snoop” Pearson. Singer Mariah Carey and actress Gabrielle Union sent flowers, Penn Live reports.

See footage of the service below:

