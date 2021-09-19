Michael K. Williams' Nephew Poised To Accept Award If He Scores Emmy For ‘Lovecraft Country’

Late actor Michael K. Williams has been nominated four times to receive an Emmy Award. Now, he could finally secure a win at the 73rd Emmy Awards, which is scheduled to air Sunday (Sept. 19).

Williams was nominated for outstanding supporting actor for his role in the HBO series Lovecraft Country. According to The Hollywood Reporter, if he does win, his nephew, Dominic Dupont will accept the prestigious award on his behalf. Williams would be only the seventh nominee to posthumously win the award.

One of the four nominations for Williams came by way of his production for the VICE documentary, Raised In The System. The doc focused on Williams’ nephew and mentee, Dupont, who served more than a 20-year murder sentence before he was pardoned by former New York governor, Andrew Cuomo in 2017.

Dupont, 43, recently spoke about his uncle to the New York Post, saying, “Michael was instrumental in helping me get through the process of the prison experience. He would work really hard to be a mentor to me and encourage me to stay focused on the important things.”

Williams, 54, was found dead in his New York City apartment in Brooklyn on Sept. 6. He was laid to rest nearly a week later in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Cathedral.

Beside Lovecraft Country, Williams is also known for his role in the Baltimore-based, HBO series, The Wire. Williams played the role of the notorious Omar Little, an openly gay stick-up man who was feared in the streets of Baltimore. Originally, The Wire’s creator David Simon had William’s character Omar, slated for seven episodes during season one, but William’s portrayal of Omar was so powerful, he extended his run.