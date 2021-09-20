Darius Rucker Gives Update About Kate Quigley’s Suspected Overdose

Darius Rucker has given an update about his ex-girlfriend Kate Quigley after her near-fatal drug overdose.

Earlier this month, the comedian was hospitalized after a suspected group fentanyl overdose, where comedians Fuquan “Fu” Johnson and Enrico Colangeli, as well as friend Natalie Williamson — all died after allegedly using cocaine that had been laced with fentanyl at a party in Venice, California, PEOPLE reports.

At the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Friday (Sept. 17), Rucker spoke about Quigley. The pair dated for the majority of 2020, according to PEOPLE.

“You know, she’s doing great. She’s coming out of that. I’m glad that she’s doing that,” he said. “My heart goes out to all the other victims, but [Quigley] is doing okay.”

Rucker played several of his classic hits and fan favorites from his band Hootie and the Blowfish at the festival. His 30-minute set also included his latest song, “Beers and Sunshine,” off of his forthcoming album.

“We've been making the album for a minute now and I've got so many songs and I'm just really excited for people to hear it,” Rucker, told PEOPLE. “You know, it's really cool to be back making music, playing live music again, but that album I'm excited for.”