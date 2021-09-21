Angela Bassett Gives Update On ‘Black Panther’ Sequel After Letitia Wright’s Injury

Letitia Wright , who played Shuri, T’Challa’s younger sister in 2018’sl Black Panther, was hospitalized after an accident on the set of its sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, her co-star Angela Bassett says Wright is doing well.

"She had a little bit of a fall, but it's not too bad,” Bassett said In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight. “You know, anything like that will shake you up, but she's just a little, slight, little petite thing. But she is fine and ready to go."

There aren’t many details about the accident but ET reports the incident that injured Wright, 27, involved a stunt rig.



Nonetheless, everything appears to be on track for the highly anticipated film, according to Bassett.

“We still have Ryan [Coogler] and Joe Robert Cole, who wrote Black Panther one, so the two of them, these men, these brothers, they're going to bring it. They love Black Panther, they love what they started. As they say, 'Finish the way you started.' They started great and they're going to do this one well as well."

“Every day is just a testament and a love fest for our dear [Chadwick Boseman],” she added.

Boseman became known for his portrayal of King T'Challa in the original film. He died last year at 43 after battling colon cancer.

RELATED: Letitia Wright Talks Fear Of Heartbreak And Explains Why Her 'Black Panther' Fame Keeps Her Off Dating Apps

Bassett is reprising her role as Queen Ramonda, alongside actors Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected to be released July 8, 2022.