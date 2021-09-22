Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Blasted For Comments After Her Hospitalization

Hunter wrote on Instagram, “Bday vibes ALL WEEK..so THANKFUL to the MOST HIGH GOD for ALL BLESSINGS…I tried to tell ‘EM ..HEALTH IS WEALTH ..not MONEY..GOD said ‘They’ll LEARN’HAVE A BLESSED DAY.”

Wendy Williams is currently fighting a breakthrough COVID infection and has been hospitalized for a psychological evaluation. After her ex-husband Kevin Hunter posted on social media about his own thriving health, some are saying he was being insensitive.

According to Page Six, Hunter received comments like, “It’s the petty post for me. He knows Wendy is sick.”

Another person wrote, “This caption is tack [sic] af! Just remember karma don’t miss no one sweetie…believe that!”

One user added, “Chile if it wasn’t for Wendy him, his mistress and their illegitimate child would be homeless.”

Hunter had an affair with another woman, which resulted in a baby outside of his marriage. Kevin Hunter finalized his divorce with Wendy Williams in January of 2020.

TMZ reported Williams, 57, was voluntarily admitted to an NYC hospital on Sept. 14 for a psych evaluation. The outlet also reports while she does have the coronavirus, she's asymptomatic.

The new season of The Wendy Williams Show was set to premiere on Sept. 13 but is delayed due to the host’s health issues.