Wife Of 'Friday' Star Anthony Johnson Speaks Out In Emotional Interview

Friday star Anthony Johnson died earlier this month at 55 years old. Now, his wife of 28 years, Lexis Jones Mason, is speaking out in an emotional interview.
Mason told TMZ that her family, including children and grandchildren shared with Johnson, are overwhelmed with funeral costs and are asking for help via a GoFundMe. Mason said the funeral expenses could cost up to $20,000. “We're raising money because we have to pay for this all out of pocket…. I would not be asking if we had a policy.”
She continued through tears, “If you guys want to give, I would appreciate it but just please stop the fake love. Please stop the fake love, stop the fake text, please.”
Mason also opened up about how she is coping with her husband’s death, “I'm going to stay busy and I'm going to work. I’m going to work in a couple days. I'm not going to worry about this, it’s God’s will.”
See the interview below:
Mason did not go into details about the cause or nature of her husband’s death, but TMZ reports that Johnson’s nephew told them he was” found lifeless in a store earlier this month in Los Angeles and rushed to a hospital.”
Johnson was subsequently pronounced dead. The cause and the date of his death have yet to be made public.
Johnson appeared in House Party, Menace II Society, Lethal Weapon 3 and several other films. He is most known for his role as Ezal in 1995’s Friday.
Click here to donate to the family’s GoFundMe.
(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
