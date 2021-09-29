Eminem Opens New Restaurant Based On Iconic Line From “Lose Yourself”

One iconic line from rapper Eminem’s famed song “Lose Yourself” has been transformed into a new restaurant in his native downtown Detroit.

On Wednesday (Sept. 29) the Real Slim Shady opened up Mom’s Spaghetti serving up all things Italian, according to Detroit Free Press. If you are familiar with his 2002 Oscar and Grammy-winning track, then you know how the stand-out line goes.

“His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy,” Em raps in the song, which was written for the soundtrack to his film, 8 Mile. “There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti.”

This isn't the first time that the lyrics turned to a food concept. In 2017, the rapper opened up a Mom's Spaghetti pop-up shop in the Detroit music venue, the Shelter, to promote the release of his album Revival.

RELATED: Eminem Once Dropped Almost $600 For Nas’ Illmatic Tape