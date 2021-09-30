Gayle King Meets Again With The Woman Who Once Defended R. Kelly

Azriel Clary, one of the women who testified about the ongoing abuse she endured while in a relationship with R.Kelly, is speaking out again following his racketeering and sex trafficking trial.

On Thursday (Sept. 30), Clary sat down exclusively with CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King in her first interview since the verdict.

During Kelly’s trial, Clary testified that her relationship with Kelly started when she was 17. She was sexually and physically abused and was coerced into having an abortion by Kelly.

RELATED: BREAKING NEWS: R. Kelly Found Guilty On All Counts In Sex Trafficking Trial

Clary once defended Kelly and denied any abuse during a 2019 interview with King. At the time, she had been living with Kelly for five years. But in January 2020, Clary later admitted that she had been abused and brainwashed by Kelly to lie.

“What do you think anybody could’ve said or done to help you leave the situation sooner?” King asked Clary.

The 23-year-old soon responded, “Nothing. I feel like that is something that I would’ve had to woken up from myself, something I would’ve had to realize on myself. A lot of people don’t realize that with victims the more you try to help them, the more it upsets them sometimes.”

RELATED: Attorney Gloria Allred Breaks Down Why R. Kelly Is The Worst Sexual Predator She’s Ever Pursued