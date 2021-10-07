Trending:

Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love While Hospitalized

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 15: Ray J (L) and Princess Love attend the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV)

Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love While Hospitalized

This is the third time they’ve begun the legal proceeding.

PUBLISHED ON : OCTOBER 7, 2021 / 08:00 AM

Written by Paul Meara

Ray J is filing to divorce Princess Love… again.

According to legal documents filed Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court and obtained by TMZ, the reality star set off a third attempt at officially splitting from Love. Princess filed the first time in May 2020.

RELATED: Princess Love And Ray J’s Marriage Meltdown Takes A Surprising Turn

Over summer 2020, the couple reportedly tried to patch things up, but by September Ray J filed for divorce a second time. Since then, the couple had made another attempt at reconciling after they moved to Florida with their two kids.

Ray J was hospitalized with pneumonia this week. TMZ reports that doctors believe he’s also battling COVID-19.

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in celebs