Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love While Hospitalized

Ray J is filing to divorce Princess Love… again.

According to legal documents filed Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court and obtained by TMZ, the reality star set off a third attempt at officially splitting from Love. Princess filed the first time in May 2020.

RELATED: Princess Love And Ray J’s Marriage Meltdown Takes A Surprising Turn

Over summer 2020, the couple reportedly tried to patch things up, but by September Ray J filed for divorce a second time. Since then, the couple had made another attempt at reconciling after they moved to Florida with their two kids.

Ray J was hospitalized with pneumonia this week. TMZ reports that doctors believe he’s also battling COVID-19.