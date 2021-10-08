Naya Rivera's Family Wins Major Victory In Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The path has been cleared for Naya Rivera's family to sue Ventura County for wrongful death after the singer died on July 8, 2020 while boating in Lake Piru with her three-year-old son, Josey.

According to RadarOnline, Ryan Dorsey, the Glee star's ex, claims the county failed to provide adequate safety measures to Rivera and their son before they embarked on their boating trip last year. The county refuted the claims and asked a judge to block the lawsuit. The request has been denied by a judge, making it possible for Dorsey to sue for potentially millions of dollars in punitive damages.

In his lawsuit, Dorsey claims the boat was “not equipped with a safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio or any security mechanisms to prevent swimmers from being separated from their boats, nor any flotation or life saving devices.” He also claims there were no signs warning of the dangerous conditions of the lake, and that the person who rented the boat to his ex did not warn either to wear a life vest. The county denies that claim.

Last November, Rivera and her son rented a pontoon boat for a day trip in Lake Piru. Hours after they departed, her son was found sleeping alone on the boat with Rivera nowhere to be found. A massive search was launched, and her body was eventually recovered. Investigators found that Naya and her son had been swimming, but she did not get back on the boat. Her son said she threw him onto the boat but then she disappeared.