Ciara On Why Russell Wilson Is ‘The Toughest Man I Know’

Following two injuries to his right middle finger in a game on Thursday (Oct. 7), NFL quarterback Russell Wilson had hand surgery and received love and support from his wife, Ciara.

“You’re the toughest Man I know,” Ciara, 35, tweeted, showing a picture of the two after Wilson’s surgery. “Always dedicated and committed to do whatever it takes. I love you so much my Sweet King. Thank you Dr Shin and team for taking care of my baby.”

Wilson responded to the post on his Instagram story, saying, “my queen” and referencing the Bible verse, James 1:2-3 NIV, which highlights how the testing of your faith produces steadfastness.

RELATED: Ciara And Russell Wilson’s New Picture Book Inspires Kids To ‘Pursue Their Dreams’

Wilson, 32, sustained two injuries to his right middle finger in the game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to a statement made by Wilson’s team, the Seattle Seahawks. He sustained "two injuries to the finger: an extensor tendon rupture (mallet finger) and a comminuted fracture-dislocation of the proximal interphalangeal joint.”