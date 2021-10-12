Kanye West Is Selling Is Wyoming Ranch For $11 Million

It’s never the right time to say goodbye, but Kanye West is doing just that with his ranch property near Cody, Wyoming.

The rapper and Yeezy designer has reportedly listed the 4,000 acre property with panoramic views of the Rocky Mountains for $11 million, PEOPLE confirms.

Previously known as “Monster Lake Ranch,” West formally renamed the property that is just 52 miles from Yellowstone National Park, West Lake Ranch, although he often refers to it as “Yeezy campus,” the outlet notes.

His Cody property has a music studio above the “eating cabin.” There are also several vehicles on the property, including Ford F-150 Raptor pickup trucks, ATVs, UTVs, and a tank painted in matte black.

According to TMZ, the Donda rapper purchased West Lake Ranch for $14 million.

PEOPLE also reports that West bought beachfront property in Malibu for nearly $60 million.

“With views of the Pacific Ocean, the house has straight angles … with an emphasis on light. It clearly takes a very specific buyer to appreciate this home,” the source said. “It was on the market … for over a year before Kanye bought it. It's perfect for Kanye … He is very happy to be the new owner of this incredible house.”

The 44-year-old also has another property in Greybull, Wyoming.