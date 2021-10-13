Ray J Released From The Hospital After Fighting Pneumonia

Ray J was hospitalized with pneumonia in Miami last week, but he has now reportedly been released.

According to a TMZ source, the 40-year-old was discharged over the weekend. He also stopped using an inhaler and is no longer on oxygen. Originally, it was believed he had COVID-19 but he reportedly tested negative for the virus.

The source also says that his busy schedule and traveling may have contributed to the pneumonia. At one point, Ray J reportedly believed he would die.

The singer and reality star will be recovering at home.

TMZ previously reported that Ray J filed for divorce from his wife Princess Love while he was hospitalized with pneumonia. Princess filed for the first time in May 2020, and the couple seem to have been on the rocks since at least November 2019.