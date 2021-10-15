Hottie Hot Sauce! Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Partnership With Popeyes

It’s time to get in line at your nearest Popeyes because Megan Thee Stallion has signed a deal with the global fast-food company.

The “WAP” artist took to her Instagram on Thursday (Oct. 14) to announce that she will have her very own Popeyes restaurant, new hot sauce (Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce), and co-branded merchandise. Fans will not only be able to buy the critically-acclaimed chicken sandwich (as well as other menu items of course) but bikinis, shirts, hats, tumblers and Popeyes chicken tenders plush dog toys to match.

The partnership begins on Tuesday (Oct. 19) and you can purchase the first of three exclusive, limited edition merch drops at TheeHottieSauce.com starting at 12PM ET.