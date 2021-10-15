Hottie Hot Sauce! Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Partnership With Popeyes

It’s time to get in line at your nearest Popeyes because Megan Thee Stallion has signed a deal with the global fast-food company.
The “WAP” artist took to her Instagram on Thursday (Oct. 14) to announce that she will have her very own Popeyes restaurant, new hot sauce (Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce), and co-branded merchandise. Fans will not only be able to buy the critically-acclaimed chicken sandwich (as well as other menu items of course) but bikinis, shirts, hats, tumblers and Popeyes chicken tenders plush dog toys to match.
The partnership begins on Tuesday (Oct. 19) and you can purchase the first of three exclusive, limited edition merch drops at TheeHottieSauce.com starting at 12PM ET.
Megan will also be teaming up with Popeyes to make a six-figure donation to Houston Acts of Kindness. The mission of the charity is to “promote empathy and compassion while encouraging selfless concern for the welfare of others in the Houston community,” according to the official website.
It’s unclear where the new Popeyes restaurants under Meg’s franchise will be located.
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp)
