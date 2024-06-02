Tyler Perry's The Oval
Unpleasant Surprise
Season 6 E 5 • 02/04/2025
Sam cooks up a scheme to save Richard from himself. Eli and Victoria are stunned by Hunter’s latest move.
42:30
S5 • E17Tyler Perry's The OvalNo Regrets
Sam prepares for an interview that will reveal the first family's misdeeds, Donald must show his devotion to Hunter, and Victoria finds herself in a life-threatening situation.
02/06/2024
Full Ep
42:30
S5 • E18Tyler Perry's The OvalAdjust and Adapt
Donald springs into action when his best ally, Victoria, finds herself helpless, and Hunter uses his power to move against Victoria and Donald.
02/13/2024
Full Ep
42:30
S5 • E19Tyler Perry's The OvalBreaking News
Richard and Nancy receive devastating news, Hunter and Victoria face off and trade threats, and Sam presents Lena with a career-changing opportunity to break a huge story.
02/20/2024
Full Ep
42:30
S5 • E20Tyler Perry's The OvalKeep Your Enemies Close
Jason breaks his silence on his parents, and Priscilla proves her loyalty to Hunter after catching Kyle in a questionable scenario.
02/27/2024
Full Ep
42:30
S5 • E21Tyler Perry's The OvalLosing It
Eli searches desperately in the hopes of uncovering Victoria’s whereabouts as all hell breaks loose at the White House while the lost are being found.
03/05/2024
Full Ep
42:32
S5 • E22Tyler Perry's The OvalWild Wild West
As Eli and Victoria put their plans in motion, the White House is on high alert, and Hunter has his own schemes in the works.
03/12/2024
Full Ep
42:29
S6 • E1Tyler Perry's The OvalNo Escape
Hunter and Eli recover from the shootout as they both plan their next steps. Priscilla’s convinced she can talk Hunter into leaving the White House Residence.
01/07/2025
Full Ep
42:30
S6 • E2Tyler Perry's The OvalBlow for Blow
Sam stirs up suspicions about Bobby and Simone to Eli, Max tries to save Bobby from himself, and Priscilla turns on the charm to try and convince Hunter to do the right thing.
01/14/2025
Full Ep
42:30
S6 • E3Tyler Perry's The OvalGrown Woman
Sam catches Nancy in a compromising position, Priscilla proposes a plan to trick Hunter into leaving the residence, and Victoria shows Eli footage that could unravel Simone's story.
01/21/2025
Full Ep
42:30
S6 • E4Tyler Perry's The OvalStalemate
Bobby finds himself in hot water as Eli gets close to the truth about him and Simone, Hunter makes a discovery about his paralysis, and Richard has a surprising run-in.
01/28/2025
Full Ep
42:30
S6 • E5Tyler Perry's The OvalUnpleasant Surprise
Sam cooks up a scheme to save Richard from himself. Eli and Victoria are stunned by Hunter’s latest move.
02/04/2025
Full Ep
42:15
S6 • E6Tyler Perry's The OvalPower Play
With tension at an all-time high inside the White House, Hunter must orchestrate a plan to regain his power. Elsewhere, Jason is formulating a way to escape the compound.
02/11/2025
Full Ep
42:30
S6 • E7Tyler Perry's The OvalIf These Walls Could Talk
The White House is on high alert when Victoria and Eli's lives are at risk, and as Richard's life unravels, Simone's vengeance for Victoria spirals out of control.
02/18/2025
Full Ep
42:30
S6 • E8Tyler Perry's The OvalIn Due Time
Eli and Victoria see red after a harrowing move by Hunter, Nancy is adamant on getting revenge, and Donald and Kyle are caught in a compromising position.
02/25/2025
Full Ep
42:30
S6 • E9Tyler Perry's The OvalBetween Two Fires
Victoria devises a scheme to remove Hunter once and for all, but Priscilla has other plans, and Richard has had enough of Nancy and decides to take matters into his own hands.
03/04/2025
Full Ep
42:30
S6 • E10Tyler Perry's The OvalThe Breaking Point
Lily considers a drastic option, Sam and Max get an important message to Jason, Eli makes a definitive decision, and Richard faces the consequences of his actions.
03/11/2025
Full Ep
42:30
S6 • E11Tyler Perry's The OvalSeeing Is Believing
Sam presses forward with his plan to control Nancy and protect Richard, and Eli calls in reinforcements to remove Hunter once and for all.
03/18/2025
Full Ep
42:30
S6 • E12Tyler Perry's The OvalOn Your Mark
Eli puts into motion his no-holds-barred plan to finally get Hunter, Nancy discovers what it means to anger the men inside the White House, and Donald sends Allan on a mission.
10/28/2025
Full Ep
42:30
S6 • E13Tyler Perry's The OvalThe Fight for Power
Drugs and alcohol put Allan in a precarious situation, and Sam urges Richard to think twice about what he wants.
10/28/2025
Full Ep
42:30
S6 • E14Tyler Perry's The OvalCrossed Boundaries
Allan becomes Donald's pawn, Victoria needs Alonzo's help to implement her plan to get Hunter out, Dale reunites with Sharon, and Sam pays the price for his sins against Priscilla.
11/04/2025
