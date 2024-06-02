Tyler Perry's The Oval

Unpleasant Surprise

Season 6 E 5 • 02/04/2025

Sam cooks up a scheme to save Richard from himself. Eli and Victoria are stunned by Hunter’s latest move.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch

S5 • E17
Tyler Perry's The Oval
No Regrets

Sam prepares for an interview that will reveal the first family's misdeeds, Donald must show his devotion to Hunter, and Victoria finds herself in a life-threatening situation.
02/06/2024
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch

S5 • E18
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Adjust and Adapt

Donald springs into action when his best ally, Victoria, finds herself helpless, and Hunter uses his power to move against Victoria and Donald.
02/13/2024
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch

S5 • E19
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Breaking News

Richard and Nancy receive devastating news, Hunter and Victoria face off and trade threats, and Sam presents Lena with a career-changing opportunity to break a huge story.
02/20/2024
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch

S5 • E20
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Keep Your Enemies Close

Jason breaks his silence on his parents, and Priscilla proves her loyalty to Hunter after catching Kyle in a questionable scenario.
02/27/2024
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch

S5 • E21
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Losing It

Eli searches desperately in the hopes of uncovering Victoria’s whereabouts as all hell breaks loose at the White House while the lost are being found.
03/05/2024
Full Ep
42:32
Sign In to Watch

S5 • E22
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Wild Wild West

As Eli and Victoria put their plans in motion, the White House is on high alert, and Hunter has his own schemes in the works.
03/12/2024
Full Ep
42:29

S6 • E1
Tyler Perry's The Oval
No Escape

Hunter and Eli recover from the shootout as they both plan their next steps. Priscilla’s convinced she can talk Hunter into leaving the White House Residence.
01/07/2025
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch

S6 • E2
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Blow for Blow

Sam stirs up suspicions about Bobby and Simone to Eli, Max tries to save Bobby from himself, and Priscilla turns on the charm to try and convince Hunter to do the right thing.
01/14/2025
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch

S6 • E3
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Grown Woman

Sam catches Nancy in a compromising position, Priscilla proposes a plan to trick Hunter into leaving the residence, and Victoria shows Eli footage that could unravel Simone's story.
01/21/2025
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch

S6 • E4
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Stalemate

Bobby finds himself in hot water as Eli gets close to the truth about him and Simone, Hunter makes a discovery about his paralysis, and Richard has a surprising run-in.
01/28/2025
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch

S6 • E5
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Unpleasant Surprise

Sam cooks up a scheme to save Richard from himself. Eli and Victoria are stunned by Hunter’s latest move.
02/04/2025
Full Ep
42:15
Sign In to Watch

S6 • E6
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Power Play

With tension at an all-time high inside the White House, Hunter must orchestrate a plan to regain his power. Elsewhere, Jason is formulating a way to escape the compound.
02/11/2025
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch

S6 • E7
Tyler Perry's The Oval
If These Walls Could Talk

The White House is on high alert when Victoria and Eli's lives are at risk, and as Richard's life unravels, Simone's vengeance for Victoria spirals out of control.
02/18/2025
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch

S6 • E8
Tyler Perry's The Oval
In Due Time

Eli and Victoria see red after a harrowing move by Hunter, Nancy is adamant on getting revenge, and Donald and Kyle are caught in a compromising position.
02/25/2025
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch

S6 • E9
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Between Two Fires

Victoria devises a scheme to remove Hunter once and for all, but Priscilla has other plans, and Richard has had enough of Nancy and decides to take matters into his own hands.
03/04/2025
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch

S6 • E10
Tyler Perry's The Oval
The Breaking Point

Lily considers a drastic option, Sam and Max get an important message to Jason, Eli makes a definitive decision, and Richard faces the consequences of his actions.
03/11/2025
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch

S6 • E11
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Seeing Is Believing

Sam presses forward with his plan to control Nancy and protect Richard, and Eli calls in reinforcements to remove Hunter once and for all.
03/18/2025
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch

S6 • E12
Tyler Perry's The Oval
On Your Mark

Eli puts into motion his no-holds-barred plan to finally get Hunter, Nancy discovers what it means to anger the men inside the White House, and Donald sends Allan on a mission.
10/28/2025
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch

S6 • E13
Tyler Perry's The Oval
The Fight for Power

Drugs and alcohol put Allan in a precarious situation, and Sam urges Richard to think twice about what he wants.
10/28/2025
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch

S6 • E14
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Crossed Boundaries

Allan becomes Donald's pawn, Victoria needs Alonzo's help to implement her plan to get Hunter out, Dale reunites with Sharon, and Sam pays the price for his sins against Priscilla.
11/04/2025
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch

S6 • E15
Tyler Perry's The Oval
The Time Is Now

Alonzo and Allan find a creative solution to Victoria's demand, Simone struggles with her feelings for Eli, Sharon and Dale make a huge discovery, and Hunter realizes his time is up.
11/11/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
14:05

20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans

In 20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans, five powerful voices — Grammy winners Tarriona “Tank” Ball and PJ Morton, poet and activist Sunni Patterson, bounce legend Ha Sizzle, and rapper Pell — reflect on the 20 years since Hurricane Katrina changed everything.
08/06/2025
Trailer
00:15

106 & Sports Teaser

106 & Sports captures the excitement of sports, music and entertainment like never before.
09/25/2025
Promo
00:30

All-New Sistas Episode Tonight 9/8c
Tyler Perry's Sistas

Tension, heartbreak, and unspoken truths. Tonight at 9/8c, only on BET.
08/06/2025
Promo
00:20

COUNT ON SUNDAYS

With the NFL on CBS, you can always count on Sundays for must-see matchups. Watch local and featured national games live!
09/19/2025
Trailer
01:30

The Coach Vick Experience
The Coach Vick ExperienceS1

NFL legend Michael Vick returns home to VA as head coach of Norfolk State, determined to revive the struggling HBCU football program with his family by his side and everything on the line.
01/26/2026