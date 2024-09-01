Tyler Perry's The Oval

No Escape

Season 6 E 1 • 01/07/2025

Hunter and Eli recover from the shootout as they both plan their next steps, and Priscilla is convinced she can talk the president into leaving the White House residence peacefully.

S5 • E13
Tyler Perry's The Oval
A Snake in the Grass

Hunter is ready to go to any length to regain his power, tension inside the White House is at an all-time high, and Donald deals with a domestic issue while his agents search for Jason.
01/09/2024
S5 • E14
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Off the Deep End

Hunter has Victoria right where he wants her, Bobby tells Max he may have damaging evidence against Eli and Victoria, and Kal tries to convince Bobby they're on the same side.
01/16/2024
S5 • E15
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Dark Secrets

Jason exercises a power play involving Nancy attempting to get to the source of his issues, and Hunter, feeling threatened and betrayed, makes plans to shake things up in the district.
01/23/2024
S5 • E16
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Bed of Lies

Priscilla must pick a side as secrets begin to spill out around the White House, and Simone formulates an evil plan to get back at Eli.
01/30/2024
S5 • E17
Tyler Perry's The Oval
No Regrets

Sam prepares for an interview that will reveal the first family's misdeeds, Donald must show his devotion to Hunter, and Victoria finds herself in a life-threatening situation.
02/06/2024
S5 • E18
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Adjust and Adapt

Donald springs into action when his best ally, Victoria, finds herself helpless, and Hunter uses his power to move against Victoria and Donald.
02/13/2024
S5 • E19
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Breaking News

Richard and Nancy receive devastating news, Hunter and Victoria face off and trade threats, and Sam presents Lena with a career-changing opportunity to break a huge story.
02/20/2024
S5 • E20
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Keep Your Enemies Close

Jason breaks his silence on his parents, and Priscilla proves her loyalty to Hunter after catching Kyle in a questionable scenario.
02/27/2024
S5 • E21
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Losing It

Eli searches desperately in the hopes of uncovering Victoria’s whereabouts as all hell breaks loose at the White House while the lost are being found.
03/05/2024
S5 • E22
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Wild Wild West

As Eli and Victoria put their plans in motion, the White House is on high alert, and Hunter has his own schemes in the works.
03/12/2024
