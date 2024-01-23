Tyler Perry's The Oval
Grown Woman
Season 6 E 3 • 01/21/2025
Sam catches Nancy in a compromising position, Priscilla proposes a plan to trick Hunter into leaving the residence, and Victoria shows Eli footage that could unravel Simone's story.
S5 • E15Tyler Perry's The OvalDark Secrets
Jason exercises a power play involving Nancy attempting to get to the source of his issues, and Hunter, feeling threatened and betrayed, makes plans to shake things up in the district.
01/23/2024
S5 • E16Tyler Perry's The OvalBed of Lies
Priscilla must pick a side as secrets begin to spill out around the White House, and Simone formulates an evil plan to get back at Eli.
01/30/2024
S5 • E17Tyler Perry's The OvalNo Regrets
Sam prepares for an interview that will reveal the first family's misdeeds, Donald must show his devotion to Hunter, and Victoria finds herself in a life-threatening situation.
02/06/2024
S5 • E18Tyler Perry's The OvalAdjust and Adapt
Donald springs into action when his best ally, Victoria, finds herself helpless, and Hunter uses his power to move against Victoria and Donald.
02/13/2024
S5 • E19Tyler Perry's The OvalBreaking News
Richard and Nancy receive devastating news, Hunter and Victoria face off and trade threats, and Sam presents Lena with a career-changing opportunity to break a huge story.
02/20/2024
S5 • E20Tyler Perry's The OvalKeep Your Enemies Close
Jason breaks his silence on his parents, and Priscilla proves her loyalty to Hunter after catching Kyle in a questionable scenario.
02/27/2024
S5 • E21Tyler Perry's The OvalLosing It
Eli searches desperately in the hopes of uncovering Victoria’s whereabouts as all hell breaks loose at the White House while the lost are being found.
03/05/2024
S5 • E22Tyler Perry's The OvalWild Wild West
As Eli and Victoria put their plans in motion, the White House is on high alert, and Hunter has his own schemes in the works.
03/12/2024
S6 • E1Tyler Perry's The OvalNo Escape
Hunter and Eli recover from the shootout as they both plan their next steps, and Priscilla is convinced she can talk the president into leaving the White House residence peacefully.
01/07/2025
S6 • E2Tyler Perry's The OvalBlow for Blow
Sam stirs up suspicions about Bobby and Simone to Eli, Max tries to save Bobby from himself, and Priscilla turns on the charm to try and convince Hunter to do the right thing.
01/14/2025
