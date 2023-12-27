Tyler Perry's Sistas
The Good Fight
Season 7 E 10 • 03/06/2024
Sabrina fears for her job after standing up to her boss, Andi's new client drops a bombshell, Maurice's date night goes awry, and Gary explodes when Penelope confronts him about his past.
S6 • E22 Tyler Perry's Sistas Beautiful Lies
Andi and Penelope team up to confront Gary for his many lies, Sabrina worries about Danni's reaction to Preston's big news, and Zac and Fatima take drastic action to get custody of Michael.
12/27/2023
42:28
S7 • E1Tyler Perry's SistasNew Beginnings
Danni dismisses Tony's concern about her nightmares, Andi hosts an awkward dinner party, Sabrina gets surprising news about Calvin, and Zac feels helpless as his son's custody case drags on.
01/03/2024
42:25
S7 • E2Tyler Perry's SistasDrunk in Love
Karen stresses over financing her new salon, Fatima gets Danni to reconsider therapy at the ladies' boozy brunch, Sabrina and Rich don't see eye-to-eye, and Gary gets a wake-up call at work.
01/10/2024
42:30
S7 • E3Tyler Perry's SistasGrand Openings and Closings
Karen's salon opening hits a snag, Danni has her first therapy session, Sabrina tries to move past her drunken comments to Rich, and Andi's ties to Gary expose her to scrutiny at work.
01/17/2024
41:50
S7 • E4Tyler Perry's SistasDeath Becomes Them
Andi and Sabrina both find themselves competing with workplace rivals, Danni is torn between her friendships with Karen and Fatima, and Penelope makes a shocking discovery about Gary.
01/24/2024
42:29
S7 • E5Tyler Perry's SistasHanging in the Balance
Maurice explores a new romantic interest, Danni addresses a past trauma in counseling, Sabrina feels the pressure at work and Gary contemplates a violent method to get what he wants.
01/31/2024
42:29
S7 • E6Tyler Perry's SistasPretty Hurts
The ladies talk about their lives in their thirties at Sabrina's birthday brunch, Fatima keeps a secret from Zac, Gary tests the waters with Tamara, and Pam has a new business venture.
02/07/2024
42:29
S7 • E7Tyler Perry's SistasIt's Giving Scandal
A damaging story about Jordan's past not only impacts his campaign but also his relationship with Andi, and Karen decides to proceed with an amniocentesis to prove the baby is Zac's.
02/14/2024
42:29
S7 • E8Tyler Perry's SistasPens and Needles
Andi is surprised by a big new client, Danni and Sabrina try to turn back the hands of time in each of their relationships, and Karen and Zac's DNA test reveals more than they expected.
02/21/2024
42:25
S7 • E9Tyler Perry's SistasThrees A Crowd
Karen shares unexpected news that makes Zac happy but causes a totally different reaction from Fatima, and one of Gary’s plans to sabotage Andi backfires.
02/28/2024
42:29
