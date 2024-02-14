Tyler Perry's Sistas
Taste of Freedom
Season 7 E 17 • 07/03/2024
Sabrina puts Rich on ice after his tactless questioning about her birth control, Fatima picks up on Hayden and Marie Willis's secret relationship, and Gary gives Andi a deadly ultimatum.
S7 • E7Tyler Perry's SistasIt's Giving Scandal
A damaging story about Jordan's past not only impacts his campaign but also his relationship with Andi, and Karen decides to proceed with an amniocentesis to prove the baby is Zac's.
02/14/2024
S7 • E8Tyler Perry's SistasPens and Needles
Andi is surprised by a big new client, Danni and Sabrina try to turn back the hands of time in each of their relationships, and Karen and Zac's DNA test reveals more than they expected.
02/21/2024
S7 • E9Tyler Perry's SistasThrees A Crowd
Karen shares unexpected news that makes Zac happy but causes a totally different reaction from Fatima, and one of Gary’s plans to sabotage Andi backfires.
02/28/2024
S7 • E10Tyler Perry's SistasThe Good Fight
Sabrina fears for her job after standing up to her boss, Andi's new client drops a bombshell, Maurice's date night goes awry, and Gary explodes when Penelope confronts him about his past.
03/06/2024
S7 • E11Tyler Perry's SistasGone Girl
Andi is forced to work with her worst nightmare on a high-profile divorce case, and Karen's issues with Danni and Fatima come to the surface during a group mocktail outing.
03/13/2024
S7 • E12Tyler Perry's SistasNext Level
Maurice and Grayson have a serious conversation about their future, Karen finally shares her shocking paternity results, and Andi delivers devastating news to Jordan.
05/29/2024
S7 • E13Tyler Perry's SistasWho Can I Run To
Andi is presented with an offer to help take Gary down once and for all, and Danni and Fatima can't seem to keep Karen's big news to themselves.
06/05/2024
S7 • E14Tyler Perry's SistasAll for the D
Gary plants a seed in Jordan's head about Andi, Fatima struggles to balance law school and home life, and Karen confronts Danni about spreading her business.
06/12/2024
S7 • E15Tyler Perry's SistasLove Means Never Having to Say You're Sorry
Maurice has a surprising suggestion for Sabrina, Danni seeks advice on how to best apologize to Tony, and Andi gets the upper hand in her client competition with Hayden.
06/19/2024
S7 • E16Tyler Perry's SistasClose to You
Danni struggles to understand the dynamic between Tiffany and Tony, Sabrina attempts to plan a baby shower for Karen, and Jordan finds himself in harm's way.
06/26/2024
