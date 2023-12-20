Tyler Perry's Sistas

Threes A Crowd

Season 7 E 9 • 02/28/2024

Karen shares unexpected news that makes Zac happy but causes a totally different reaction from Fatima, and one of Gary’s plans to sabotage Andi backfires.

S6 • E21
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Lose to Win

Sabrina's good news at work has a negative effect on Maurice, Hayden confronts Fatima, Zac's legal battle for custody of his son hits a snag, and Karen makes a life-altering decision.
12/20/2023
Full Ep
41:33
S6 • E22
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Beautiful Lies

Andi and Penelope team up to confront Gary for his many lies, Sabrina worries about Danni's reaction to Preston's big news, and Zac and Fatima take drastic action to get custody of Michael.
12/27/2023
Full Ep
42:28

S7 • E1
Tyler Perry's Sistas
New Beginnings

Danni dismisses Tony's concern about her nightmares, Andi hosts an awkward dinner party, Sabrina gets surprising news about Calvin, and Zac feels helpless as his son's custody case drags on.
01/03/2024
Full Ep
42:25
S7 • E2
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Drunk in Love

Karen stresses over financing her new salon, Fatima gets Danni to reconsider therapy at the ladies' boozy brunch, Sabrina and Rich don't see eye-to-eye, and Gary gets a wake-up call at work.
01/10/2024
Full Ep
42:30
S7 • E3
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Grand Openings and Closings

Karen's salon opening hits a snag, Danni has her first therapy session, Sabrina tries to move past her drunken comments to Rich, and Andi's ties to Gary expose her to scrutiny at work.
01/17/2024
Full Ep
41:50
S7 • E4
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Death Becomes Them

Andi and Sabrina both find themselves competing with workplace rivals, Danni is torn between her friendships with Karen and Fatima, and Penelope makes a shocking discovery about Gary.
01/24/2024
Full Ep
42:29
S7 • E5
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Hanging in the Balance

Maurice explores a new romantic interest, Danni addresses a past trauma in counseling, Sabrina feels the pressure at work and Gary contemplates a violent method to get what he wants.
01/31/2024
Full Ep
42:29
S7 • E6
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Pretty Hurts

The ladies talk about their lives in their thirties at Sabrina's birthday brunch, Fatima keeps a secret from Zac, Gary tests the waters with Tamara, and Pam has a new business venture.
02/07/2024
Full Ep
42:29
S7 • E7
Tyler Perry's Sistas
It's Giving Scandal

A damaging story about Jordan's past not only impacts his campaign but also his relationship with Andi, and Karen decides to proceed with an amniocentesis to prove the baby is Zac's.
02/14/2024
Full Ep
42:29
S7 • E8
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Pens and Needles

Andi is surprised by a big new client, Danni and Sabrina try to turn back the hands of time in each of their relationships, and Karen and Zac's DNA test reveals more than they expected.
02/21/2024
Full Ep
42:25
Full Ep
42:29
S7 • E10
Tyler Perry's Sistas
The Good Fight

Sabrina fears for her job after standing up to her boss, Andi's new client drops a bombshell, Maurice's date night goes awry, and Gary explodes when Penelope confronts him about his past.
03/06/2024
Full Ep
42:29
S7 • E11
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Gone Girl

Andi is forced to work with her worst nightmare on a high-profile divorce case, and Karen's issues with Danni and Fatima come to the surface during a group mocktail outing.
03/13/2024
