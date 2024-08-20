Tyler Perry's House Of Payne
Break Up to Make Up
Season 11 E 12 • 11/26/2024
C.J. and Janine try to mediate Curtis and Floyd's messy disagreement, and when Miranda helps Calvin take care of a sick Christian, Calvin has a big realization.
S11 • E2Tyler Perry's House Of PayneAdjust Your Crown, Sis
When Ella welcomes a deacon's wife into her social club, she suspects something is wrong in their marriage, and C.J. sets his sights on getting the twins into a high-profile charter school.
08/20/2024
S11 • E3Tyler Perry's House Of PayneNo Bueno
C.J. and Janine's lowkey plans for their anniversary celebration confuse the family, and Calvin gets a surprising visit before Pookie's wedding.
08/27/2024
S11 • E4Tyler Perry's House Of PayneFailure to Succeed
Malik lands a dream job interview with a councilman he idolizes, but getting the job is only half the battle, and a failed health inspection forces Curtis to modify his barbeque recipe.
09/03/2024
S11 • E5Tyler Perry's House Of PayneLove Yourz
A concerned Calvin enlists Pookie and Peanut to help a struggling Calvin Jr. with math, and Malik panics after inviting his boss over for dinner.
09/10/2024
S11 • E6Tyler Perry's House Of PayneThe Chicken or the Egg
Curtis searches for reasonably priced eggs during a city-wide egg shortage, and Lisa attempts to gain professional experience by working for the Paynes.
09/17/2024
S11 • E7Tyler Perry's House Of PayneI Wanna Dance with Somebody
When Calvin Jr.'s mom can't take him to the mother-son dance, Miranda and Laura compete to be her replacement, and Curtis scrambles when he has to babysit without Ella.
09/24/2024
S11 • E8Tyler Perry's House Of PayneA Payneful Father's Day
Ella organizes the women to plan a special Father's Day for the men in their lives, and Floyd and Glo have their first argument as a couple.
10/01/2024
S11 • E9Tyler Perry's House Of PayneHut-Hut Psyche
C.J. and Janine help the twins run opposing class president campaigns, and Ella and Calvin disagree about Calvin Jr. playing football.
10/08/2024
S11 • E10Tyler Perry's House Of PayneFinal Answer
Jazmine gets caught up in a cheating scandal at school, and Curtis enlists the help of a vlogger to promote his food truck.
10/22/2024
S11 • E11Tyler Perry's House Of PayneAll Hands on Deck
Curtis calls on his family to help work the food truck, and Malik faces a tough decision when Councilman Dustman tasks him with creating a smear campaign against his opponent.
11/19/2024
