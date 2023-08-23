Tyler Perry's House of Payne
Adjust Your Crown, Sis
Season 11 E 2 • 08/20/2024
When Ella welcomes a deacon's wife into her social club, she suspects something is wrong in their marriage, and C.J. sets his sights on getting the twins into a high-profile charter school.
