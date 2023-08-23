Tyler Perry's House of Payne

Failure to Succeed

Season 11 E 4 • 09/03/2024

Malik lands a dream job interview with a councilman he idolizes, but getting the job is only half the battle, and a failed health inspection forces Curtis to modify his barbeque recipe.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Full Ep
21:29
Sign In to Watch

S10 • E16
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
Zaddy

Jazmine considers dropping her educational ambitions when the glamorous influencer life tempts her, and CJ fights to convince her that fast fame and easy money aren't really so easy.
08/23/2023
Full Ep
21:29
Sign In to Watch

S10 • E17
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
El Capitan

Curtis goes overboard with his crimefighting ambitions when Glo reveals plans to elect a neighborhood watch captain, and Jazmine worries about C.J. and Malik's love of junk food.
08/30/2023
Full Ep
21:29
Sign In to Watch

S10 • E18
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
To Jump or Not To Jump

Laura grapples with anxiety over traditional marital expectations as her wedding date nears, and Curtis and Gloria face off after he asks Malik and Jazmine paint the front door.
08/30/2023
Full Ep
21:30
Sign In to Watch

S10 • E19
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
They Call Me Chef Payne

C.J. and Jazmine help Jayden overcome his stage fright before he performs in a school play, and Calvin and Laura crush Curtis's dream of catering their wedding.
08/30/2023
Full Ep
21:29
Sign In to Watch

S10 • E20
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
Run Them Pockets

C.J.'s poker night gets heated, and Malik and Ella don't see eye to eye on bringing legalized gambling to Georgia.
09/06/2023
Full Ep
21:29
Sign In to Watch

S10 • E21
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
Double Trouble

With aspirations of becoming firefighters, Pookie and Peanut ask C.J. to mentor them as aspiring firefighters, and Curtis is not happy about Floyd's new love interest.
09/06/2023
Full Ep
21:29
Sign In to Watch

S10 • E22
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
True Measures

Calvin questions his parenting skills when Junior acts out, C.J. panics when Jazmine considers dropping out of college, and Laura suspects Calvin isn't being faithful.
09/06/2023
Full Ep
21:29

S11 • E1
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
Piece By Piece

The family discusses Junior's behavior, Curtis and Floyd attempt to get publicity for their BBQ sauce brand, and Calvin tries to figure out why Laura ended their engagement.
08/13/2024
Full Ep
21:29
Sign In to Watch

S11 • E2
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
Adjust Your Crown, Sis

When Ella welcomes a deacon's wife into her social club, she suspects something is wrong in their marriage, and C.J. sets his sights on getting the twins into a high-profile charter school.
08/20/2024
Full Ep
21:30
Sign In to Watch

S11 • E3
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
No Bueno

C.J. and Janine's lowkey plans for their anniversary celebration confuse the family, and Calvin gets a surprising visit before Pookie's wedding.
08/27/2024
Full Ep
21:30
Sign In to Watch

S11 • E4
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
Failure to Succeed

Malik lands a dream job interview with a councilman he idolizes, but getting the job is only half the battle, and a failed health inspection forces Curtis to modify his barbeque recipe.
09/03/2024
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Comic View Is Coming Back to BET

Get ready to laugh with D.C. Young Fly, Bresha Webb and more stand-ups on the comedy institution Comic View, premiering September 17 at 10/9c on BET.
08/27/2024
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Assisted Living
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS10

Tuesday night is family fun night with new back-to-back episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Assisted Living, airing at 9/8c on BET.
08/14/2024
Trailer
02:05

BET For the Love of Hip Hop Honors 50 Years of Music History
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Ice Spice, T.I., Big Daddy Kane and more greats celebrate hip hop's 50th anniversary in the documentary BET For the Love of Hip Hop.
08/12/2024
Trailer
00:30

Court Is Back in Session on Ms. Pat Settles It
Ms. Pat Settles ItS2

The cases are real and the laughs keep coming on all-new episodes of Ms. Pat Settles It, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
08/09/2024
Trailer
01:42

Tyler Perry's Bruh Trailer

The guys face big career moves, new romances and life-altering situations in an all-new season of Tyler Perry's Bruh, now streaming on BET+.
07/19/2024