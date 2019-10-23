Tyler Perry's Sistas
One Day at a Time
Season 1 E 5 • 11/20/2019
Karen learns more about Aaron's marriage, Gary's suggestion catches Andi by surprise, Sabrina's confusion about Calvin grows, and Danni shares an unexpected moment with Zac.
S1 • E1Tyler Perry's SistasThe Pilot
Danni frets about her man, Karen's doctor raises questions about her future, Andi negotiates a high-priced settlement, and Sabrina makes a possible love connection.
10/23/2019
S1 • E7Tyler Perry's SistasBoy Bye
Karen has second thoughts about her romantic choices, a chance encounter gives Andi a new perspective, and a rumor causes Danni to question her friendships.
12/04/2019
S1 • E2Tyler Perry's SistasMixed Signals
Andi faces an uncomfortable conflict of interest at work, Karen blows up at Zac over his cheating past, and Sabrina has some questions about the man she's been seeing.
10/30/2019
S1 • E3Tyler Perry's SistasA Woman with No Soul
After Andi's secret is revealed, she reassesses a future with Gary, Karen reflects on her love life with a new acquaintance, and Sabrina tries to avoid Calvin.
11/06/2019
S1 • E4Tyler Perry's SistasNew Stories
Drama in Andi's personal life interferes with work, Karen has an awkward encounter at dinner, Sabrina learns new information about Calvin, and Danni gets an unlikely roommate.
11/13/2019
S1 • E6Tyler Perry's SistasNo Judgment
Andi's future at the law firm is jeopardized, Karen receives an apology, Danni and Zac talk about their encounter, and Sabrina addresses her concerns with Calvin.
11/27/2019
S1 • E8Tyler Perry's SistasOld Faithful
Andi faces two unpleasant alternatives, Danni thinks the ladies are holding out on her, Sabrina struggles to accept Calvin, and Karen's hookup has words with her.
12/11/2019
S1 • E9Tyler Perry's SistasAcceptance
Andi has a heavy proposition for Gary, Sabrina investigates her suspicions about Calvin, and Aaron asks Andi to speak to Karen on his behalf.
12/19/2019
S1 • E10Tyler Perry's SistasRevelations
Andi learns news that jeopardizes her future, Aaron catches Karen by surprise, Sabrina steps outside her comfort zone, and Danni's resentment continues.
01/08/2020
S1 • E11Tyler Perry's SistasThe Sister Circle
Karen, Sabrina and Danni help Andi as she faces a painful reality, Danni tries to convince Karen to reconsider a decision, and Maurice devises a plan for Sabrina.
01/15/2020
S1 • E12Tyler Perry's SistasAll I Got
The drama in Andi's personal and professional life comes to a head, Sabrina seeks advice from her friends, Danni learns unexpected news, and a client shocks Karen.
01/22/2020
S1 • E13Tyler Perry's SistasIn Front of Me
Maurice hatches a scheme to help Sabrina get some answers, Gary forces Andi to make a painful choice, and the ladies blackmail Zac to keep his jealousy at bay.
01/29/2020
S1 • E14Tyler Perry's SistasTo Be Free
Maurice's scheme for Sabrina backfires, Danni gets to know a mysterious man, Zac's jealousy grows when Karen offers Aaron support, and Andi receives a surprising offer.
02/05/2020
S1 • E15Tyler Perry's SistasToo Much Glass
Karen finds herself caught in the middle of a blowout between Zac and Aaron, Zac confronts Helena about her pregnancy, and Sabrina receives an unexpected visitor at work.
02/12/2020
