Tyler Perry's Sistas

A Woman with No SoulSeason 1 E 3 • 11/06/2019
After Andi's secret is revealed, she reassesses a future with Gary, Karen reflects on her love life with a new acquaintance, and Sabrina tries to avoid Calvin.
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 • E1The Pilot
Danni frets about her man, Karen's doctor raises questions about her future, Andi negotiates a high-priced settlement, and Sabrina makes a possible love connection.
10/23/2019
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 • E2Mixed Signals
Andi faces an uncomfortable conflict of interest at work, Karen blows up at Zac over his cheating past, and Sabrina has some questions about the man she's been seeing.
10/30/2019
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 • E4New Stories
Drama in Andi's personal life interferes with work, Karen has an awkward encounter at dinner, Sabrina learns new information about Calvin, and Danni gets an unlikely roommate.
11/13/2019
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 • E6No Judgment
Andi's future at the law firm is jeopardized, Karen receives an apology, Danni and Zac talk about their encounter, and Sabrina addresses her concerns with Calvin.
11/27/2019
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 • E7Boy Bye
Karen has second thoughts about her romantic choices, a chance encounter gives Andi a new perspective, and a rumor causes Danni to question her friendships.
12/04/2019
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 • E8Old Faithful
Andi faces two unpleasant alternatives, Danni thinks the ladies are holding out on her, Sabrina struggles to accept Calvin, and Karen's hookup has words with her.
12/11/2019
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 • E9Acceptance
Andi has a heavy proposition for Gary, Sabrina investigates her suspicions about Calvin, and Aaron asks Andi to speak to Karen on his behalf.
12/19/2019
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 • E10Revelations
Andi learns news that jeopardizes her future, Aaron catches Karen by surprise, Sabrina steps outside her comfort zone, and Danni's resentment continues.
01/08/2020
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 • E11The Sister Circle
Karen, Sabrina and Danni help Andi as she faces a painful reality, Danni tries to convince Karen to reconsider a decision, and Maurice devises a plan for Sabrina.
01/15/2020
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 • E12All I Got
The drama in Andi's personal and professional life comes to a head, Sabrina seeks advice from her friends, Danni learns unexpected news, and a client shocks Karen.
01/22/2020
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 • E13In Front of Me
Maurice hatches a scheme to help Sabrina get some answers, Gary forces Andi to make a painful choice, and the ladies blackmail Zac to keep his jealousy at bay.
01/29/2020
