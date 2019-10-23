Tyler Perry's Sistas

Mixed Signal

Season 1 E 2 • 10/30/2019

Andi is forced to reconsider who is and isn't in her corner. Karen meets someone new and reconsiders the dating game.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Full Ep
42:14

S1 • E1
Tyler Perry's Sistas
The Pilot

Andi braves the highs and lows of her special day. Karen makes a difficult decision. Sabrina entertains the prospect of new love.
10/23/2019
Full Ep
42:12

S1 • E2
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Mixed Signal

Andi is forced to reconsider who is and isn't in her corner. Karen meets someone new and reconsiders the dating game.
10/30/2019
Full Ep
42:12

S1 • E3
Tyler Perry's Sistas
A Woman with No Soul

Changes in Andi's situationship leave her reeling. Sabrina's confusion causes her to avoid Calvin altogether. Karen struggles to put the past behind her. Danni discovers more about Zac's struggles without Karen.
11/06/2019
Full Ep
42:12

S1 • E4
Tyler Perry's Sistas
New Stories

Andi's relationship with Gary takes a definitive turn. New information helps shed light on Sabrina's predicament and her fears.
11/13/2019
Full Ep
42:12

S1 • E5
Tyler Perry's Sistas
One Day at A Time

Andi realizes getting what she wants isn't all it's cracked up to be. Karen resolves not to make the same mistakes as Andi. Sabrina's next venture with Calvin deepens her fears. Danni is worried by how easily Zac sees through her crafted facade.
11/20/2019
Full Ep
42:12

S1 • E6
Tyler Perry's Sistas
No Judgement

Andi struggles to keep her personal life and job separate. Developments in Karen's love life pose new possibilities. Sabrina provides the voice of wisdom to her friends and Danni mulls over her exchange with Zac.
11/27/2019
Full Ep
42:12

S1 • E7
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Boy Bye

Andi acts quickly to help a fallen friend. A misunderstanding leaves Karen in a precarious and heartbreaking situation. Danni starts to address rumors she's caught wind of.
12/04/2019
Full Ep
42:13

S1 • E8
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Old Faithful

Andi finds herself stuck between a rock and a hard place. Danni sets out to find the truth among her friends. Sabrina finally starts to open up to Calvin. Karen finds herself repeatedly unlucky in love.
12/11/2019
Full Ep
42:12

S1 • E9
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Acceptance

Danni's relationship with an unlikely person develops in an unexpected twist of events. Aaron recruits Andi's help with reaching out to Karen. Sabrina tries to figure out the shift in Karen's attitude.
12/18/2019
Full Ep
42:12

S1 • E10
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Revelations

Andi's suspicions are raised concerning her lover. Sabrina and Calvin start to make progress. Danni still has a chip on her shoulder, but sets it aside in favor of helping Andi.
01/08/2020
Full Ep
42:14

S1 • E11
Tyler Perry's Sistas
The Sister Circle

Danni calls herself helping Karen. Sabrina tries to navigate the waters offriendship despite some clashing personalities. Andi’s greatest secret is revealed.
01/15/2020
Full Ep
42:14

S1 • E12
Tyler Perry's Sistas
All I Got

Gary’s secrets are revealed, putting him and Andi at odds once more. The shadow of Aaron’s past overwhelms Karen. Danni tries to be there for Zac, uncertain if this new revelation is one he won’t recover from.
01/22/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Family Fun Night Trailer
Tyler Perry's House Of PayneS11

It's twice the laughs with back-to-back episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.
03/26/2025
Trailer
00:30

BET 45: Forty-Five and Forward
56th NAACP Image Awards

BET celebrates 45 years of bringing Black culture and creativity to the spotlight.
02/12/2025
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's The Oval Season 6 Trailer
Tyler Perry's The OvalS6

The gloves are off and Hunter will stop at nothing to reclaim his role as commander in chief on The Oval Season 6, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.
01/08/2025
Trailer
01:00

For the Fellas All-New Episode Trailer
For the FellasS1

Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024
Trailer
00:30

Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce Trailer
Tyler Perry's SistasS8

KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024