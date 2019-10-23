Tyler Perry's Sistas
No Judgement
Season 1 E 6 • 11/27/2019
Andi struggles to keep her personal life and job separate. Developments in Karen's love life pose new possibilities. Sabrina provides the voice of wisdom to her friends and Danni mulls over her exchange with Zac.
S1 • E1Tyler Perry's SistasThe Pilot
Andi braves the highs and lows of her special day. Karen makes a difficult decision. Sabrina entertains the prospect of new love.
10/23/2019
Full Ep
42:12
S1 • E2Tyler Perry's SistasMixed Signal
Andi is forced to reconsider who is and isn't in her corner. Karen meets someone new and reconsiders the dating game.
10/30/2019
Full Ep
42:09
S1 • E3Tyler Perry's SistasA Woman with No Soul
Changes in Andi's situationship leave her reeling. Sabrina's confusion causes her to avoid Calvin altogether. Karen struggles to put the past behind her. Danni discovers more about Zac's struggles without Karen.
11/06/2019
Full Ep
42:09
S1 • E4Tyler Perry's SistasNew Stories
Andi's relationship with Gary takes a definitive turn. New information helps shed light on Sabrina's predicament and her fears.
11/13/2019
Full Ep
42:08
S1 • E5Tyler Perry's SistasOne Day at A Time
Andi realizes getting what she wants isn't all it's cracked up to be. Karen resolves not to make the same mistakes as Andi. Sabrina's next venture with Calvin deepens her fears. Danni is worried by how easily Zac sees through her crafted facade.
11/20/2019
Full Ep
42:09
S1 • E6Tyler Perry's SistasNo Judgement
11/27/2019
Full Ep
42:13
S1 • E8Tyler Perry's SistasOld Faithful
Andi finds herself stuck between a rock and a hard place. Danni sets out to find the truth among her friends. Sabrina finally starts to open up to Calvin. Karen finds herself repeatedly unlucky in love.
12/11/2019
Full Ep
42:12
S1 • E9Tyler Perry's SistasAcceptance
Danni's relationship with an unlikely person develops in an unexpected twist of events. Aaron recruits Andi's help with reaching out to Karen. Sabrina tries to figure out the shift in Karen's attitude.
12/18/2019
Full Ep
42:09
S1 • E10Tyler Perry's SistasRevelations
Andi's suspicions are raised concerning her lover. Sabrina and Calvin start to make progress. Danni still has a chip on her shoulder, but sets it aside in favor of helping Andi.
01/08/2020
Full Ep
42:11
S1 • E11Tyler Perry's SistasThe Sister Circle
Danni calls herself helping Karen. Sabrina tries to navigate the waters offriendship despite some clashing personalities. Andi’s greatest secret is revealed.
01/15/2020
Full Ep
42:14
S1 • E12Tyler Perry's SistasAll I Got
Gary’s secrets are revealed, putting him and Andi at odds once more. The shadow of Aaron’s past overwhelms Karen. Danni tries to be there for Zac, uncertain if this new revelation is one he won’t recover from.
01/22/2020
Full Ep
42:12
S1 • E13Tyler Perry's SistasIn Front Of Me
Karen’s world is rocked when blood is on her hands. Sabrina is in for a big surprise with one of Maurice’s scheme’s. Danni plays “middle-man” to sometroubling news. Trouble in paradise causes Andi to make a hard decision.
01/29/2020
Full Ep
42:12
S1 • E14Tyler Perry's SistasTo Be Free
Sabrina learns not to judge a book by its cover. Andi discovers an unlikely ally.
02/05/2020
Full Ep
42:13
S1 • E15Tyler Perry's SistasToo Much Glass
An unexpected visitor makes a compelling argument on Calvin’s behalf. Anditries moving on. Karen finds herself between two men. Danni and Preston takethings to the next level.
02/12/2020
Full Ep
42:12
S1 • E16Tyler Perry's SistasThe Firm
Personal choices threaten to railroad Andi’s career forever. Danni helps Zac see a light at the end of the tunnel. Karen learns of Aaron’s troubled past.
02/19/2020
