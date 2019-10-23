Tyler Perry's Sistas

No Judgement

Season 1 E 6 • 11/27/2019

Andi struggles to keep her personal life and job separate. Developments in Karen's love life pose new possibilities. Sabrina provides the voice of wisdom to her friends and Danni mulls over her exchange with Zac.

Full Ep
42:14

S1 • E1
Tyler Perry's Sistas
The Pilot

Andi braves the highs and lows of her special day. Karen makes a difficult decision. Sabrina entertains the prospect of new love.
10/23/2019
Full Ep
42:12
S1 • E2
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Mixed Signal

Andi is forced to reconsider who is and isn't in her corner. Karen meets someone new and reconsiders the dating game.
10/30/2019
Full Ep
42:09
S1 • E3
Tyler Perry's Sistas
A Woman with No Soul

Changes in Andi's situationship leave her reeling. Sabrina's confusion causes her to avoid Calvin altogether. Karen struggles to put the past behind her. Danni discovers more about Zac's struggles without Karen.
11/06/2019
Full Ep
42:09
S1 • E4
Tyler Perry's Sistas
New Stories

Andi's relationship with Gary takes a definitive turn. New information helps shed light on Sabrina's predicament and her fears.
11/13/2019
Full Ep
42:08
S1 • E5
Tyler Perry's Sistas
One Day at A Time

Andi realizes getting what she wants isn't all it's cracked up to be. Karen resolves not to make the same mistakes as Andi. Sabrina's next venture with Calvin deepens her fears. Danni is worried by how easily Zac sees through her crafted facade.
11/20/2019
Full Ep
42:09
Full Ep
42:13
S1 • E8
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Old Faithful

Andi finds herself stuck between a rock and a hard place. Danni sets out to find the truth among her friends. Sabrina finally starts to open up to Calvin. Karen finds herself repeatedly unlucky in love.
12/11/2019
Full Ep
42:12
S1 • E9
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Acceptance

Danni's relationship with an unlikely person develops in an unexpected twist of events. Aaron recruits Andi's help with reaching out to Karen. Sabrina tries to figure out the shift in Karen's attitude.
12/18/2019
Full Ep
42:09
S1 • E10
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Revelations

Andi's suspicions are raised concerning her lover. Sabrina and Calvin start to make progress. Danni still has a chip on her shoulder, but sets it aside in favor of helping Andi.
01/08/2020
Full Ep
42:11
S1 • E11
Tyler Perry's Sistas
The Sister Circle

Danni calls herself helping Karen. Sabrina tries to navigate the waters offriendship despite some clashing personalities. Andi’s greatest secret is revealed.
01/15/2020
Full Ep
42:14
S1 • E12
Tyler Perry's Sistas
All I Got

Gary’s secrets are revealed, putting him and Andi at odds once more. The shadow of Aaron’s past overwhelms Karen. Danni tries to be there for Zac, uncertain if this new revelation is one he won’t recover from.
01/22/2020
Full Ep
42:12
S1 • E13
Tyler Perry's Sistas
In Front Of Me

Karen’s world is rocked when blood is on her hands. Sabrina is in for a big surprise with one of Maurice’s scheme’s. Danni plays “middle-man” to sometroubling news. Trouble in paradise causes Andi to make a hard decision.
01/29/2020
Full Ep
42:12
S1 • E14
Tyler Perry's Sistas
To Be Free

Sabrina learns not to judge a book by its cover. Andi discovers an unlikely ally.
02/05/2020
Full Ep
42:13
S1 • E15
Tyler Perry's Sistas
Too Much Glass

An unexpected visitor makes a compelling argument on Calvin’s behalf. Anditries moving on. Karen finds herself between two men. Danni and Preston takethings to the next level.
02/12/2020
Full Ep
42:12
S1 • E16
Tyler Perry's Sistas
The Firm

Personal choices threaten to railroad Andi’s career forever. Danni helps Zac see a light at the end of the tunnel. Karen learns of Aaron’s troubled past.
02/19/2020
Full Ep
42:12
S1 • E17
Tyler Perry's Sistas
The Trojan Horse

Andi discovers the enemies in her personal and professional life are many. Karen is left to clean up Zac’s mess. Sabrina tries to reach out to Calvin. Danni continues to be a strong advocate for Zac.
02/26/2020
