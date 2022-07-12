Tyler Perry's Assisted Living

Making a Pitstop

Season 4 E 7 • 05/03/2023

A Southern retired trucker plans to move into Pleasant Days, but his bigoted daughter tries to stop him from doing so.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch

S3 • E19
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Fight the Power

Jeremy gets an invite to join the Chamber of Commerce; Mr. Brown, Cora and Leah share their protest stories; and Phillip, Sandra and Lindor sneak off to a Black Lives Matter protest.
12/07/2022
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch

S3 • E20
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Blessin' or a Lesson

Jeremy regrets his decision to let Phillip borrow his new sports car, and news of good fortune for a Hollywood rival has Anastasia thinking about retiring from acting.
12/14/2022
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

S3 • E21
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Crazy in Love

Cora, Efe and Anastasia question Mr. Brown's new girlfriend's intentions, while Sandra plots the perfect plan to sneak out for a college party.
12/21/2022
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

S3 • E22
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
A Day Away

No one is above suspicion when Mr. Brown is seemingly poisoned at Sandra's college send-off party.
12/28/2022
Full Ep
21:28

S4 • E1
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
I Believe

Phillip deflects responsibility when his car is broken into, Efe is evasive about his whereabouts, and Cora tries to uplift a dejected Reginald on Valentine's Day.
03/22/2023
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

S4 • E2
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Houston, We Have a Karen

Jeremy plays peacemaker when Mr. Brown gets off on the wrong foot with a new resident, and Reginald fears for his life when he learns a serial killer he sentenced has escaped from prison.
03/29/2023
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

S4 • E3
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Yee to the Haw

Jeremy is reluctant to keep his doctor's appointment when he realizes it involves a prostate exam, and Mr. Brown goes all in on his new dream of becoming a country music star.
04/05/2023
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

S4 • E4
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Fight Night

When Leah ices Jeremy out during a fight about her spending habits, Efe and Anastasia dole out relationship advice, and Mr. Brown gets a new lease on life with a full head of hair.
04/12/2023
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

S4 • E5
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Cupid Don't Lie

When Phillip's teacher arrives to prepare him for an essay contest, Mr. Brown develops a crush on her, and Anastasia questions whether Efe's romantic feelings for her are sincere.
04/19/2023
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

S4 • E6
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Dang, Leave Me Alone

Jeremy's mother ruffles feathers with her holier-than-thou attitude during a visit, and Leah helps Phillip pull a prank on Mr. Brown and Cora.
04/26/2023
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

S4 • E7
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Making a Pitstop

A Southern retired trucker plans to move into Pleasant Days, but his bigoted daughter tries to stop him from doing so.
05/03/2023
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

S4 • E8
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Atrocious Hypnosis

A friendly disagreement results in Anastasia hypnotizing Mr. Brown into thinking he's a kung fu master, and the residents of Pleasant Days are shocked by Efe's new, much younger girlfriend.
05/10/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Zatima Comes to BET
Tyler Perry's Zatima

A romance that started on Tyler Perry's Sistas faces new challenges as Zac and Fatima try to move their relationship forward on Tyler Perry's Zatima, coming to BET on May 31 at 10/9c.
05/12/2023
Trailer
00:30

BET News Presents May's Installment of America in Black
America in BlackS1

BET News centers culture and voices in the discussion of social issues and stories impacting the Black community on America in Black, returning Sunday at 10/9c.
05/10/2023
Trailer
00:58

One Camp Builds A Lot of Space for Black Girls to Thrive
Queen CollectiveS4

Director Contessa Gayles talks about the beautiful work that a historic Black camp, Founder Girls, is doing to uplift and pour into young girls.
05/08/2023
Trailer
01:00

Tyler Perry's Ruthless Delivers Its Most Intense Season Yet

There will be no mercy for the Rakudushis when the FBI storms their compound on Season 4 of the original series Tyler Perry's Ruthless, now streaming on BET+.
04/20/2023
Trailer
00:59

Go Behind the Scenes of Queen Collective's Bone Black
Queen CollectiveS4 E5

Director Imani Dennison talks about the disparities Black women in America face during childbirth and how that inspired her film Bone Black: Midwives vs. the South.
04/20/2023