Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Dang, Leave Me Alone
Season 4 E 6 • 04/26/2023
Jeremy's mother ruffles feathers with her holier-than-thou attitude during a visit, and Leah helps Phillip pull a prank on Mr. Brown and Cora.
S3 • E18Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingShe Got Baby Fever
Leah develops empty-nest syndrome as Sandra's graduation nears, and Phillip uses underhanded tactics to get ahead at school.
11/30/2022
S3 • E19Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingFight the Power
Jeremy gets an invite to join the Chamber of Commerce; Mr. Brown, Cora and Leah share their protest stories; and Phillip, Sandra and Lindor sneak off to a Black Lives Matter protest.
12/07/2022
S3 • E20Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingBlessin' or a Lesson
Jeremy regrets his decision to let Phillip borrow his new sports car, and news of good fortune for a Hollywood rival has Anastasia thinking about retiring from acting.
12/14/2022
S3 • E21Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingCrazy in Love
Cora, Efe and Anastasia question Mr. Brown's new girlfriend's intentions, while Sandra plots the perfect plan to sneak out for a college party.
12/21/2022
S3 • E22Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingA Day Away
No one is above suspicion when Mr. Brown is seemingly poisoned at Sandra's college send-off party.
12/28/2022
S4 • E1Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingI Believe
Phillip deflects responsibility when his car is broken into, Efe is evasive about his whereabouts, and Cora tries to uplift a dejected Reginald on Valentine's Day.
03/22/2023
S4 • E2Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouston, We Have a Karen
Jeremy plays peacemaker when Mr. Brown gets off on the wrong foot with a new resident, and Reginald fears for his life when he learns a serial killer he sentenced has escaped from prison.
03/29/2023
S4 • E3Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingYee to the Haw
Jeremy is reluctant to keep his doctor's appointment when he realizes it involves a prostate exam, and Mr. Brown goes all in on his new dream of becoming a country music star.
04/05/2023
S4 • E4Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingFight Night
When Leah ices Jeremy out during a fight about her spending habits, Efe and Anastasia dole out relationship advice, and Mr. Brown gets a new lease on life with a full head of hair.
04/12/2023
S4 • E5Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingCupid Don't Lie
When Phillip's teacher arrives to prepare him for an essay contest, Mr. Brown develops a crush on her, and Anastasia questions whether Efe's romantic feelings for her are sincere.
04/19/2023
04/26/2023
S4 • E7Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingMaking a Pitstop
A Southern retired trucker plans to move into Pleasant Days, but his bigoted daughter tries to stop him from doing so.
05/03/2023
