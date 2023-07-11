Tyler Perry's The Oval
Off the Deep End
Season 5 E 14 • 01/16/2024
Hunter has Victoria right where he wants her, Bobby tells Max he may have damaging evidence against Eli and Victoria, and Kal tries to convince Bobby they're on the same side.
S5 • E4Tyler Perry's The OvalComing Clean
Priscilla makes her demands clear to Sam, Dale gets dragged into the pharmacy's shady dealings, Nancy's brutal honesty rattles Richard, and Eli and Victoria's celebration is short-lived.
11/07/2023
S5 • E5Tyler Perry's The OvalSomething to Hide
Hunter finds Victoria in a compromising position, Richard confides in Sam, Max shares his salacious theory with Bobby, and Jason discovers his hiding place isn't so safe after all.
11/14/2023
S5 • E6Tyler Perry's The OvalGone in a Second
Jason tries to keep his identity hidden from the Rakudushi as he plots his escape, Victoria and Eli strengthen their grip on presidential power, and Hunter turns his wrath on Alonzo.
11/21/2023
S5 • E7Tyler Perry's The OvalExit Wound
Hunter makes accusations of infidelity that threaten to turn the district upside down, and Alonzo forces an injured Kareem out of the hospital to face Hunter once and for all.
11/28/2023
S5 • E8Tyler Perry's The OvalSorry Not Sorry
Sam has a run-in with the Rakudushi, Donald tasks Allan with being his eyes and ears in the White House, Victoria takes pleasure in Simone's apology, and Hunter grills Kareem for answers.
12/05/2023
S5 • E9Tyler Perry's The OvalBetter Than Revenge
Hunter is determined to find the person responsible for his overdose, Simone confides in Priscilla, Sam and Max interrogate a Rakudushi soldier, and Jason reveals his intentions to Victoria.
12/12/2023
S5 • E10Tyler Perry's The OvalSound of Silence
Sam's loyalty is questioned when he's caught in an unexplainable situation, and Victoria is nervous the truth will surface now that Jason is back in the picture.
12/19/2023
S5 • E11Tyler Perry's The OvalRecovery
Donald asks Victoria to use her influence to solve a problem, Kareem and Antonio try to figure their way out of a tight spot, Hunter seeks payback, and Richard brings home a surprise guest.
12/26/2023
S5 • E12Tyler Perry's The OvalWho's Playing Who
Hunter rethinks his trust in those around him and goes into self- preservation mode after learning the truth from Victoria, and Richard forces Nancy to face a secret from her past.
01/02/2024
S5 • E13Tyler Perry's The OvalA Snake in the Grass
Hunter is ready to go to any length to regain his power, tension inside the White House is at an all-time high, and Donald deals with a domestic issue while his agents search for Jason.
01/09/2024
S5 • E15Tyler Perry's The OvalDark Secrets
Jason exercises a power play involving Nancy attempting to get to the source of his issues, and Hunter, feeling threatened and betrayed, makes plans to shake things up in the district.
01/23/2024
S5 • E16Tyler Perry's The OvalBed of Lies
Priscilla must pick a side as secrets begin to spill out around the White House, and Simone formulates an evil plan to get back at Eli.
01/30/2024
S5 • E17Tyler Perry's The OvalNo Regrets
Sam prepares for an interview that will reveal the first family's misdeeds, Donald must show his devotion to Hunter, and Victoria finds herself in a life-threatening situation.
02/06/2024
