Tyler Perry's The Oval
Exit Wound
Season 5 E 7 • 11/28/2023
Hunter makes accusations of infidelity that threaten to turn the district upside down, and Alonzo forces an injured Kareem out of the hospital to face Hunter once and for all.
S4 • E19Tyler Perry's The OvalIt's No Secret
Sharon learns Kareem's secret, Simone confronts Victoria about her affair with Eli, Dale is unwittingly pulled into a shady transaction, and Sam finds out about Priscilla's date.
02/21/2023
S4 • E20Tyler Perry's The OvalThe Point of No Return
Alonzo runs a risky errand for Hunter, Priscilla tends to a dazed Nancy while Richard looks for Barry, Kyle gets a lead on Jason's location, and Sharon tries to escape a dangerous situation.
02/28/2023
S4 • E21Tyler Perry's The OvalPins and Needles
Dale handles a tense situation at the pharmacy, Sharon calls for help, Allan confronts Alonzo about the drugs, Jason and David are cornered, and Richard gets the shock of a lifetime.
03/07/2023
S4 • E22Tyler Perry's The OvalThe Last Strike
Richard tries to revive Nancy, Sharon receives a disturbing phone call, Hunter's partying reaches dangerous levels, Jason and David attempt a daring escape, and Simone confronts Victoria.
03/14/2023
S5 • E1Tyler Perry's The OvalTurning Tables
The White House goes into panic mode after the president overdoses, Jason finds himself in a dangerous place, and Sam grapples with his jealousy over Priscilla and Bobby.
10/17/2023
S5 • E2Tyler Perry's The OvalThe Missing Link
Nancy makes a surprising accusation against Richard, Donald feels the impact of changes in the White House as Eli is sworn in as president, and Simone learns of Victoria's sinister plan.
10/24/2023
S5 • E3Tyler Perry's The OvalMan Down
Newly sworn-in Eli accelerates his abuse of power, Simone receives upsetting news, Allan is trapped in a deadly situation, Jason bonds with River, and Priscilla takes violent revenge on Sam.
10/31/2023
S5 • E4Tyler Perry's The OvalComing Clean
Priscilla makes her demands clear to Sam, Dale gets dragged into the pharmacy's shady dealings, Nancy's brutal honesty rattles Richard, and Eli and Victoria's celebration is short-lived.
11/07/2023
S5 • E5Tyler Perry's The OvalSomething to Hide
Hunter finds Victoria in a compromising position, Richard confides in Sam, Max shares his salacious theory with Bobby, and Jason discovers his hiding place isn't so safe after all.
11/14/2023
S5 • E6Tyler Perry's The OvalGone in a Second
Jason tries to keep his identity hidden from the Rakudushi as he plots his escape, Victoria and Eli strengthen their grip on presidential power, and Hunter turns his wrath on Alonzo.
11/21/2023
S5 • E7Tyler Perry's The OvalExit Wound
11/28/2023
S5 • E8Tyler Perry's The OvalSorry Not Sorry
Sam has a run-in with the Rakudushi, Donald tasks Allan with being his eyes and ears in the White House, Victoria takes pleasure in Simone's apology, and Hunter grills Kareem for answers.
12/05/2023
