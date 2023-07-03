Tyler Perry's The Oval

Better Than Revenge

Season 5 E 9 • 12/12/2023

Hunter is determined to find the person responsible for his overdose, Simone confides in Priscilla, Sam and Max interrogate a Rakudushi soldier, and Jason reveals his intentions to Victoria.

S4 • E21
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Pins and Needles

Dale handles a tense situation at the pharmacy, Sharon calls for help, Allan confronts Alonzo about the drugs, Jason and David are cornered, and Richard gets the shock of a lifetime.
03/07/2023
S4 • E22
Tyler Perry's The Oval
The Last Strike

Richard tries to revive Nancy, Sharon receives a disturbing phone call, Hunter's partying reaches dangerous levels, Jason and David attempt a daring escape, and Simone confronts Victoria.
03/14/2023
S5 • E1
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Turning Tables

The White House goes into panic mode after the president overdoses, Jason finds himself in a dangerous place, and Sam grapples with his jealousy over Priscilla and Bobby.
10/17/2023
S5 • E2
Tyler Perry's The Oval
The Missing Link

Nancy makes a surprising accusation against Richard, Donald feels the impact of changes in the White House as Eli is sworn in as president, and Simone learns of Victoria's sinister plan.
10/24/2023
S5 • E3
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Man Down

Newly sworn-in Eli accelerates his abuse of power, Simone receives upsetting news, Allan is trapped in a deadly situation, Jason bonds with River, and Priscilla takes violent revenge on Sam.
10/31/2023
S5 • E4
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Coming Clean

Priscilla makes her demands clear to Sam, Dale gets dragged into the pharmacy's shady dealings, Nancy's brutal honesty rattles Richard, and Eli and Victoria's celebration is short-lived.
11/07/2023
S5 • E5
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Something to Hide

Hunter finds Victoria in a compromising position, Richard confides in Sam, Max shares his salacious theory with Bobby, and Jason discovers his hiding place isn't so safe after all.
11/14/2023
S5 • E6
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Gone in a Second

Jason tries to keep his identity hidden from the Rakudushi as he plots his escape, Victoria and Eli strengthen their grip on presidential power, and Hunter turns his wrath on Alonzo.
11/21/2023
S5 • E7
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Exit Wound

Hunter makes accusations of infidelity that threaten to turn the district upside down, and Alonzo forces an injured Kareem out of the hospital to face Hunter once and for all.
11/28/2023
S5 • E8
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Sorry Not Sorry

Sam has a run-in with the Rakudushi, Donald tasks Allan with being his eyes and ears in the White House, Victoria takes pleasure in Simone's apology, and Hunter grills Kareem for answers.
12/05/2023
S5 • E10
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Sound of Silence

Sam's loyalty is questioned when he's caught in an unexplainable situation, and Victoria is nervous the truth will surface now that Jason is back in the picture.
12/19/2023
S5 • E11
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Recovery

Donald asks Victoria to use her influence to solve a problem, Kareem and Antonio try to figure their way out of a tight spot, Hunter seeks payback, and Richard brings home a surprise guest.
12/26/2023
S5 • E12
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Who's Playing Who

Hunter rethinks his trust in those around him and goes into self- preservation mode after learning the truth from Victoria, and Richard forces Nancy to face a secret from her past.
01/02/2024
S5 • E13
Tyler Perry's The Oval
A Snake in the Grass

Hunter is ready to go to any length to regain his power, tension inside the White House is at an all-time high, and Donald deals with a domestic issue while his agents search for Jason.
01/09/2024
S5 • E14
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Off the Deep End

Hunter has Victoria right where he wants her, Bobby tells Max he may have damaging evidence against Eli and Victoria, and Kal tries to convince Bobby they're on the same side.
01/16/2024
S5 • E15
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Dark Secrets

Jason exercises a power play involving Nancy attempting to get to the source of his issues, and Hunter, feeling threatened and betrayed, makes plans to shake things up in the district.
01/23/2024
S5 • E16
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Bed of Lies

Priscilla must pick a side as secrets begin to spill out around the White House, and Simone formulates an evil plan to get back at Eli.
01/30/2024
S5 • E17
Tyler Perry's The Oval
No Regrets

Sam prepares for an interview that will reveal the first family's misdeeds, Donald must show his devotion to Hunter, and Victoria finds herself in a life-threatening situation.
02/06/2024
S5 • E18
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Adjust and Adapt

Donald springs into action when his best ally, Victoria, finds herself helpless, and Hunter uses his power to move against Victoria and Donald.
02/13/2024
