Tyler Perry's The Oval

Breaking News

Season 5 E 19 • 02/20/2024

Richard and Nancy receive devastating news, Hunter and Victoria face off and trade threats, and Sam presents Lena with a career-changing opportunity to break a huge story.

42:30
42:30
S5 • E9
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Better Than Revenge

Hunter is determined to find the person responsible for his overdose, Simone confides in Priscilla, Sam and Max interrogate a Rakudushi soldier, and Jason reveals his intentions to Victoria.
12/12/2023
42:30
42:30
S5 • E10
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Sound of Silence

Sam's loyalty is questioned when he's caught in an unexplainable situation, and Victoria is nervous the truth will surface now that Jason is back in the picture.
12/19/2023
42:30
42:30
S5 • E11
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Recovery

Donald asks Victoria to use her influence to solve a problem, Kareem and Antonio try to figure their way out of a tight spot, Hunter seeks payback, and Richard brings home a surprise guest.
12/26/2023
42:30
42:30
S5 • E12
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Who's Playing Who

Hunter rethinks his trust in those around him and goes into self- preservation mode after learning the truth from Victoria, and Richard forces Nancy to face a secret from her past.
01/02/2024
42:30
42:30
S5 • E13
Tyler Perry's The Oval
A Snake in the Grass

Hunter is ready to go to any length to regain his power, tension inside the White House is at an all-time high, and Donald deals with a domestic issue while his agents search for Jason.
01/09/2024
42:30
42:30
S5 • E14
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Off the Deep End

Hunter has Victoria right where he wants her, Bobby tells Max he may have damaging evidence against Eli and Victoria, and Kal tries to convince Bobby they're on the same side.
01/16/2024
42:30
42:30
S5 • E15
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Dark Secrets

Jason exercises a power play involving Nancy attempting to get to the source of his issues, and Hunter, feeling threatened and betrayed, makes plans to shake things up in the district.
01/23/2024
42:30
42:30
S5 • E16
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Bed of Lies

Priscilla must pick a side as secrets begin to spill out around the White House, and Simone formulates an evil plan to get back at Eli.
01/30/2024
42:30
42:30
S5 • E17
Tyler Perry's The Oval
No Regrets

Sam prepares for an interview that will reveal the first family's misdeeds, Donald must show his devotion to Hunter, and Victoria finds herself in a life-threatening situation.
02/06/2024
42:30
42:30
S5 • E18
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Adjust and Adapt

Donald springs into action when his best ally, Victoria, finds herself helpless, and Hunter uses his power to move against Victoria and Donald.
02/13/2024
42:30
42:30
S5 • E19
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Breaking News

Richard and Nancy receive devastating news, Hunter and Victoria face off and trade threats, and Sam presents Lena with a career-changing opportunity to break a huge story.
02/20/2024
42:30
42:30
S5 • E20
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Keep Your Enemies Close

Jason breaks his silence on his parents, and Priscilla proves her loyalty to Hunter after catching Kyle in a questionable scenario.
02/27/2024
42:30
42:30
S5 • E21
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Losing It

Eli searches desperately in the hopes of uncovering Victoria’s whereabouts as all hell breaks loose at the White House while the lost are being found.
03/05/2024
42:32
42:32
S5 • E22
Tyler Perry's The Oval
Wild Wild West

As Eli and Victoria put their plans in motion, the White House is on high alert, and Hunter has his own schemes in the works.
03/12/2024
