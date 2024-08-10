Tyler Perry's Assisted Living

Who's Bad

Season 5 E 19 • 04/08/2025

Jeremy helps Vinny track down who stole his mouth-watering ribs, and Phillip acts tough to win over Chilecia's brother, a former gang member.

S5 • E9
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Roll Model

Vinny’s weed smoking is making him a bad role model for Philip, so he attempts to rehab his image by volunteering at Cora’s church. Meanwhile, Cora lands a date with a promising gentleman.
10/08/2024
S5 • E10
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Red Handed

Philip gets caught watching porn by Leah, Jeremy brushes it under the rug causing a major rift between he and Leah because of Jeremy’s betrayal. Efe encourages a role reversal exercise that brings all of Jeremy and Leah’s thoughts to light.
10/22/2024
S5 • E11
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Cancel Culture

Sandra's afraid to tell her parents she wants to switch her college major, and Anastasia's inexperience with social media threatens to ruin her Hollywood comeback.
11/19/2024
S5 • E12
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
The Spark

Sandra and Reginald spring into action when Anastasia's longtime actress rival fuels an online smear campaign against her, and Vinny befriends Anastasia's new beau for his own gain.
11/26/2024
S5 • E13
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Where's My Refund?

Jeremy and Leah don't see eye to eye on how to spend their unexpected but welcome tax refund check, and Anastasia and Vinny create a game to help Theodore study for science.
12/03/2024
S5 • E14
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Baby Steps

Leah frustrates Jeremy when she incorporates baby-making trends into their daily routine, and Sandra and Phillip take charge when a possible social media ban threatens their status quo.
12/10/2024
S5 • E15
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Remember the Times

Jeremy reminisces about his fun-filled college days and decides to track down an old friend, and Phillip gains a newfound respect for the residents when his ageist jokes backfire.
12/17/2024
S5 • E16
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Ghostwriter

Anastasia needs to write and perform an original monologue, but writer's block forces her to swallow her pride and ask for help, and Efe discovers Vinny has been cheating a bingo.
12/17/2024
S5 • E17
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Total Knockout

Jeremy enters a charity boxing match and learns his opponent is Leah's wealthy ex, and Reginald solicits Philip to give him a new look while on a quest to regain his youth.
03/25/2025
S5 • E18
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Failure 2 Launch

Mr. Brown tries to find Cora a good man to date, and Jeremy and Leah visit a doctor to get answers about their fertility issues.
04/01/2025
S5 • E20
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
24 Hours

After suffering chest pains, Vinny is upset to learn he must be substance-free for 24 hours, and Phillip, after procrastinating too long, uses AI to write a school paper for him.
04/15/2025
S5 • E21
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Bye, Bye, Bye

Anastasia gets an opportunity of a lifetime, but it comes at a high cost, and Phillip's friends and family have doubts about his extravagant promposal to Chilecia.
04/22/2025
S5 • E22
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Breaking Bad

Sandra goes helicopter parent on Phillip when she catches him sneaking around, and the crew organizes to give Reginald the surprise of his life.
04/29/2025
S5 • E101
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Heart to Heart

From heartfelt hugs to tear-jerking talks, this compilation is full of sweet, sentimental moments that warm the heart.
12/24/2024
S5 • E102
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Best of Leah - Challenges and Joys of Motherhood

From her innovative parenting techniques to her priceless reactions and special bond with Jeremy, Leah steals the show with her love, laughter and occasional chaos.
12/24/2024
S6 • E1
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
The Last Days

A shocking truth is revealed when Jeremy and Leah force Phillip and Sandra to come clean, and Mr. Brown takes a deep dive into internet conspiracy theories.
04/30/2025
S6 • E2
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Wobblewham

Reginald must face a daunting truth with his son Brandon, and Vinny starts a business venture that throws Pleasant Days into a chaotic spiral.
05/07/2025
S6 • E3
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Spare the Rod

Jeremy and Leah are forced to put their foot down upon receiving disappointing news concerning Phillip, and Sandra's school project inspires Efe to rethink his life.
05/14/2025
S6 • E4
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Dyna Woman

The Pleasant Days family learns of an increase in local crime, and Anastasia relives a beloved childhood memory and springs into action to combat two devious robbers.
05/21/2025
S6 • E5
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Parental Woes

Tensions escalate as tempers flare between Reginald and his estranged son Brandon, and Leah's emotional disconnect with Sandra leaves her terribly confused.
05/28/2025
