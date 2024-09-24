Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Total Knockout
Season 5 E 17 • 03/25/2025
Jeremy enters a charity boxing match and learns his opponent is Leah's wealthy ex, and Reginald solicits Philip to give him a new look while on a quest to regain his youth.
S5 • E7Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingDrippin’ Jesus
Sandra has been ghosting Lindor because she moved on to a new college boy, so Lindor uses the family to try and win Sandra back. Mr. Brown writes his first gospel rap hit “Drippin’ Jesus” and immediately releases it.
09/24/2024
S5 • E8Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingForget Me Knot
Reginald shocks the Pleasant Days crew when he begins behaving in wildly uncharacteristic ways. Efe knows why but struggles to keep Reginald’s secret. Meanwhile, Karen challenges Vinny to a cook-off.
10/01/2024
S5 • E9Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingRoll Model
Vinny’s weed smoking is making him a bad role model for Philip, so he attempts to rehab his image by volunteering at Cora’s church. Meanwhile, Cora lands a date with a promising gentleman.
10/08/2024
S5 • E10Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingRed Handed
Philip gets caught watching porn by Leah, Jeremy brushes it under the rug causing a major rift between he and Leah because of Jeremy’s betrayal. Efe encourages a role reversal exercise that brings all of Jeremy and Leah’s thoughts to light.
10/22/2024
S5 • E11Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingCancel Culture
Sandra's afraid to tell her parents she wants to switch her college major, and Anastasia's inexperience with social media threatens to ruin her Hollywood comeback.
11/19/2024
S5 • E12Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingThe Spark
Sandra and Reginald spring into action when Anastasia's longtime actress rival fuels an online smear campaign against her, and Vinny befriends Anastasia's new beau for his own gain.
11/26/2024
S5 • E13Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingWhere's My Refund?
Jeremy and Leah don't see eye to eye on how to spend their unexpected but welcome tax refund check, and Anastasia and Vinny create a game to help Theodore study for science.
12/03/2024
S5 • E14Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingBaby Steps
Leah frustrates Jeremy when she incorporates baby-making trends into their daily routine, and Sandra and Phillip take charge when a possible social media ban threatens their status quo.
12/10/2024
S5 • E15Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingRemember the Times
Jeremy reminisces about his fun-filled college days and decides to track down an old friend, and Phillip gains a newfound respect for the residents when his ageist jokes backfire.
12/17/2024
S5 • E16Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingGhostwriter
Anastasia needs to write and perform an original monologue, but writer's block forces her to swallow her pride and ask for help, and Efe discovers Vinny has been cheating a bingo.
12/17/2024
S5 • E18Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingFailure 2 Launch
Mr. Brown tries to find Cora a good man to date, and Jeremy and Leah visit a doctor to get answers about their fertility issues.
04/01/2025
S5 • E19Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingWho's Bad
Jeremy helps Vinny track down who stole his mouth-watering ribs, and Phillip acts tough to win over Chilecia's brother, a former gang member.
04/08/2025
S5 • E20Tyler Perry's Assisted Living24 Hours
After suffering chest pains, Vinny is upset to learn he must be substance-free for 24 hours, and Phillip, after procrastinating too long, uses AI to write a school paper for him.
04/15/2025
S5 • E21Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingBye, Bye, Bye
Anastasia gets an opportunity of a lifetime, but it comes at a high cost, and Phillip's friends and family have doubts about his extravagant promposal to Chilecia.
04/22/2025
S5 • E22Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingBreaking Bad
Sandra goes helicopter parent on Phillip when she catches him sneaking around, and the crew organizes to give Reginald the surprise of his life.
04/29/2025
S5 • E101Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHeart to Heart
From heartfelt hugs to tear-jerking talks, this compilation is full of sweet, sentimental moments that warm the heart.
12/24/2024
S5 • E102Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingBest of Leah - Challenges and Joys of Motherhood
From her innovative parenting techniques to her priceless reactions and special bond with Jeremy, Leah steals the show with her love, laughter and occasional chaos.
12/24/2024
S6 • E1Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingThe Last Days
A shocking truth is revealed when Jeremy and Leah force Phillip and Sandra to come clean, and Mr. Brown takes a deep dive into internet conspiracy theories.
04/30/2025
S6 • E2Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingWobblewham
Reginald must face a daunting truth with his son Brandon, and Vinny starts a business venture that throws Pleasant Days into a chaotic spiral.
05/07/2025
