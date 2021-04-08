Tyler Perry's Sistas

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
From a WomanSeason 3 E 18 • 11/24/2021
Zac comes into an unexpected fortune after Fatima asks him to leave, Andi struggles with her feelings for Robin, and Sabrina tells Danni about Calvin's secret fetish.
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E9Complicated Situations
Gary gets jealous after crashing Andi's professional dinner, Fatima's feelings about her ex keep her from getting closer to Zac, and Calvin judges Maurice's choice of companion.
08/04/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E10Run Tell That
Zac's investment pays off in a big way, Danni questions her future with Preston, Sabrina encounters an unexpected visitor, and Andi makes a shocking discovery.
08/11/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E11Unlock It
Gary's unorthodox "therapy" doesn't sit right with Andi, Danni confronts Preston about their living situation, Karen gets a surprise from Zac, and Maurice is caught in a dangerous situation.
08/18/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3The Tyler Perry Show - Sistas After Show Edition
Tyler Perry sits down with KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown and Crystal Hayslett to discuss the impact of Sistas, respond to fan feedback and preview the rest of the season.
08/19/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E12The Dollar Store
Maurice faces a harrowing experience, Aaron is determined to win Karen's heart, Zac wants to include Fatima in an important decision, and Andi builds trust with Robin.
10/13/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E13Water Under the Bridge
Maurice and Sabrina contend with an intruder at the bank, Zac helps out financially strapped Karen, and Andi and Fatima have a strange encounter at the office with Hayden.
10/20/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E14One-Word Answers
Sabrina and Maurice have an awkward encounter with Calvin and a guest, Andi faces off with Gary, Danni and Preston let their guards down, and Karen makes a mistake in the heat of the moment.
10/27/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E15Unknown Caller
Karen urgently tries to get in touch with Zac, Maurice drops some pearls of knowledge on Sabrina, Robin keeps making moves on Andi, and Hayden stirs up trouble for Zac and Fatima.
11/03/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E16At Seven
Hayden tries to provoke Zac, Jacobi makes a peace offering to Sabrina, Karen seeks closure, Maurice offers Calvin advice, and Gary's therapist crosses the line.
11/10/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E17Burning Taboo
Gary gets more than he bargained for in therapy, Fatima's tapped phone leads to trouble, Sabrina and Calvin have an honest discussion about sex, and Karen has a tense confrontation with Zac.
11/17/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS3 • E19The Wild Card
An argument with Gary pushes Andi toward a new experience, Sabrina learns of Zac's windfall, Fatima confronts Hayden, Danni has doubts about Preston's cousin, and Karen gets unexpected news.
12/01/2021
