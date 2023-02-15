Tyler Perry's Sistas
Better Safe Than Sorry
Season 6 E 5 • 06/28/2023
Karen keeps her friends in suspense about the identity of her baby's father, Calvin gives Maurice unwelcomed romantic advice, and a disinhibited Andi tells Gary how she really feels.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch
S5 • E18Tyler Perry's SistasFriends Are Lovers
Zac and Fatima's misunderstanding about Karen escalates into a huge fight, Karen feels betrayed by Andi, Danni struggles with her feelings for Que, and Maurice is suspicious of his new cellmate.
02/15/2023
Full Ep
42:29
Sign In to Watch
S5 • E19Tyler Perry's SistasTruth Hurts
Karen attempts to smooth things over with Andi, Gary and Hayden follow Robin's money trail, Zac does damage control with Fatima, and Sabrina gets good news about Maurice.
02/22/2023
Full Ep
42:30
Sign In to Watch
S5 • E20Tyler Perry's SistasWhat Goes Around
Danni learns about Que's history with Sabrina, Robin faces a new financial hurdle, Fatima encourages Zac to apologize to Karen, and someone from Fatima's past shows up unexpectedly.
03/01/2023
Full Ep
39:49
Sign In to Watch
S5 • E21Tyler Perry's SistasA Vicious Cycle
Danni warns Preston and Que, Maurice encounters a devastating surprise when Sabrina and Calvin bring him home from prison, Karen sees a shocking side of Aaron, and Zac questions Fatima.
03/08/2023
Full Ep
40:26
Sign In to Watch
S5 • E22Tyler Perry's SistasToo Little, Too Late
Fatima teaches Zac a lesson, Sabrina calls in backup after learning Danni's Hot Girl Summer went too far, and Maurice's decision to confront Que leads to dangerous consequences.
03/15/2023
Full Ep
42:00
Sign In to Watch
S5 • E23Tyler Perry's SistasSistas 100th Episode Celebration
Host Heather B. and the cast celebrate the 100th episode, chatting about Sistas's success, evolving friendships, love triangles, fan feedback and one actor's vital behind-the-scenes role.
03/17/2023
Full Ep
40:29
S6 • E1Tyler Perry's SistasStraight, No Chaser
Maurice copes with the aftermath of his violent confrontation with Que, the ladies rally around a tipsy Danni after she runs into Preston and his fiancée, and Aaron comes clean to Karen.
05/31/2023
Full Ep
40:29
Sign In to Watch
S6 • E2Tyler Perry's SistasFull Circle Moments
Preston protects Danni from an unwelcome visitor at her apartment, Sabrina and Calvin try to reason with a vengeful Maurice, Zac makes plans to meet his son, and Aaron tries to reach Karen.
06/07/2023
Full Ep
40:29
Sign In to Watch
S6 • E3Tyler Perry's SistasFanning the Flames
Aaron and Pam fear the worst after Karen's salon goes up in flames, Zac and Fatima work on a plan to protect Michael, and Maurice confronts Que after learning he and Sabrina have been framed.
06/14/2023
Full Ep
40:29
Sign In to Watch
S6 • E4Tyler Perry's SistasFace the Fire
The group rushes to the scene of the fire at Karen's salon, and Fatima feels abandoned by Zac's emotional reaction to the news.
06/21/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
02:07
Average Joe Is Coming to BET+
A man's life is upended when he learns his deceased father stole $10 million from the Russian mafia on the BET+ original series Average Joe, streaming June 26.
06/26/2023
Trailer
00:30
Vote Now for the BET Awards 2023 Viewer's Choice AwardBET Awards 2023
It's your chance to decide whether Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, SZA, Burna Boy, Jack Harlow, Future, Beyoncé or Drake will win the Viewer's Choice Award at the BET Awards 2023 on Sunday at 8/7c.
06/20/2023
Trailer
00:30
Queen Collective Showcases Camp Founder GirlsQueen CollectiveS4
Contessa Gayles directs a Queen Collective film about a summer camp that has provided a haven for Black girls for nearly 100 years in Founder Girls, premiering Saturday at 8/7c on BET.
06/16/2023
Trailer
01:00
Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50 Trailer
The actress marks a milestone birthday with friends and family in Africa to connect with her heritage on BET+ original series Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50, now streaming.
06/14/2023