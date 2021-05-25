Tyler Perry's House of Payne

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Bearer of Bad NewsSeason 8 E 11 • 10/26/2021
Ella steps in as mediator when Miranda refuses to allow her son to participate in Calvin and Laura's upcoming wedding, and C.J. worries that Lisa may have betrayed Malik.
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E1Whiplash
While recovering from his injuries, C.J. comes under investigation for his conduct during the fire, and Lisa feels judged by Malik's family.
05/25/2021
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E2A Payneful Lesson
Calvin tries to impress Laura by cooking her an elegant meal, and C.J. resists his family's attempts to help him while he recuperates.
06/01/2021
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E3All Lumped Together
Ella receives alarming news after a routine mammogram, and Malik is in danger of losing his scholarship after he's had to shoulder the responsibilities of his household.
06/09/2021
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E4Back That Thang Up
Calvin and Floyd help Ella around the house, C.J. seeks alternative treatments for his back problems, and a car robbery takes everyone by surprise.
06/16/2021
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E5Sauce Bosses
C.J. tries to talk Floyd out of selling the family barbecue sauce recipe, and Calvin grows concerned when he learns Miranda wants to buy a gun for protection.
06/22/2021
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E6Missing Mustard Seeds
Curtis offers to cook for Ella's event after his harsh review prompts her caterer to cancel, and Malik alarms his family members with philosophical questions about life and religion.
06/30/2021
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E7In the Hot Seat
As Calvin and Laura prepare for premarital counseling, Curtis steps in to give them relationship advice of his own, which leaves the couple at odds with each other.
07/07/2021
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E8Karen
Calvin's life is turned upside down when a white woman posts false theft accusations against him on social media, and C.J. is disappointed to learn that Malik doesn't vote.
07/14/2021
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E9Me Against the World
Ella plans a family game night, but things get awkward when Miranda shows up to the party, and Clarence suspects Floyd is trolling him online.
10/12/2021
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E10Pow Wow at the Paynes
After a police shooting at a music festival, Malik joins a protest to demand the release of bodycam footage, and Ella tries to be supportive of Lisa's jewelry-making ambitions.
10/19/2021
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E11Bearer of Bad News
10/26/2021
