Tyler Perry's House of Payne
Fake Newsletters
Season 8 E 12 • 11/02/2021

Things get ugly between Curtis and C.J. as they face off against each other in a contentious local election, and Ella tries her hand as a life coach to Lisa.

Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S8 • E2
A Payneful Lesson

Calvin tries to impress Laura by cooking her an elegant meal, and C.J. resists his family's attempts to help him while he recuperates.
06/01/2021
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S8 • E3
All Lumped Together

Ella receives alarming news after a routine mammogram, and Malik is in danger of losing his scholarship after he's had to shoulder the responsibilities of his household.
06/09/2021
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S8 • E4
Back That Thang Up

Calvin and Floyd help Ella around the house, C.J. seeks alternative treatments for his back problems, and a car robbery takes everyone by surprise.
06/16/2021
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S8 • E5
Sauce Bosses

C.J. tries to talk Floyd out of selling the family barbecue sauce recipe, and Calvin grows concerned when he learns Miranda wants to buy a gun for protection.
06/22/2021
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S8 • E6
Missing Mustard Seeds

Curtis offers to cook for Ella's event after his harsh review prompts her caterer to cancel, and Malik alarms his family members with philosophical questions about life and religion.
06/30/2021
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S8 • E7
In the Hot Seat

As Calvin and Laura prepare for premarital counseling, Curtis steps in to give them relationship advice of his own, which leaves the couple at odds with each other.
07/07/2021
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S8 • E8
Karen

Calvin's life is turned upside down when a white woman posts false theft accusations against him on social media, and C.J. is disappointed to learn that Malik doesn't vote.
07/14/2021
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S8 • E9
Me Against the World

Ella plans a family game night, but things get awkward when Miranda shows up to the party, and Clarence suspects Floyd is trolling him online.
10/12/2021
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S8 • E10
Pow Wow at the Paynes

After a police shooting at a music festival, Malik joins a protest to demand the release of bodycam footage, and Ella tries to be supportive of Lisa's jewelry-making ambitions.
10/19/2021
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S8 • E11
Bearer of Bad News

Ella steps in as mediator when Miranda refuses to allow her son to participate in Calvin and Laura's upcoming wedding, and C.J. worries that Lisa may have betrayed Malik.
10/26/2021
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S8 • E13
Home Invaders

Ella's house is turned upside down thanks to a termite problem, and Malik tries to take control when his living situation with Lisa gets increasingly frustrating.
11/09/2021
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S8 • E14
DNAin't

Floyd arranges genetic testing for the family to prove he has superior African DNA, and Calvin prepares Malik for his upcoming road trip across the country with Lisa.
11/16/2021
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S8 • E15
Stop, Shop and Roll

Floyd leads a home safety training session for the family, Ella covers up her online shopping addiction, and Lisa bets Malik that he can't stay off his phone for 24 hours.
11/23/2021
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
S8 • E16
Paynefully Honest

Calvin and Miranda struggle to navigate coparenting with Laura in the picture, and Ella plans an intimate night to reconnect with Curtis.
11/30/2021
