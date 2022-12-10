Tyler Perry's Assisted Living

Crazy in Love

Season 3 E 21 • 12/21/2022

Cora, Efe and Anastasia question Mr. Brown's new girlfriend's intentions, while Sandra plots the perfect plan to sneak out for a college party.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E11
Don't Chi Away

When Jeremy receives a job offer in Chicago, the residents devise a plan to keep the family in Georgia, and Phillip gets creative when he needs to pay off a debt.
10/12/2022
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E12
Ex to Next

Anastasia rekindles a romance after her unfaithful ex-husband arrives from Paris, and Mr. Brown spearheads a prank war with a neighboring assisted living facility.
10/19/2022
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E13
Training Day

Anastasia gives reluctant Sandra etiquette lessons before the Ellington ball, and Jeremy preps Phillip for his lacrosse team tryouts.
10/26/2022
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E14
Bye-Bye, Mr. Brown

Jeremy and Leah are caught in a compromising position by the kids, and Mr. Brown is determined to check items off his bucket list when he thinks he has only a few months to live.
11/02/2022
Full Ep
21:32
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E15
Don't Get Ugly

A company's generous offer to buy the home tempts Mr. Brown, but Cora and the rest of the residents are hesitant to sell, and Phillip tries to change his image to attract girls at school.
11/09/2022
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E16
Head in the Clouds

Sandra takes on the challenging job of being Mr. Brown's new assistant, and Leah and Jeremy's tropical vacation unexpectedly turns into a staycation.
11/16/2022
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E17
Twin It to Win It

Anastasia refuses to see her twin sister when she arrives for a surprise visit, and Sandra faces a hard choice when the popular kids urge her to join the senior class prank.
11/23/2022
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E18
She Got Baby Fever

Leah develops empty-nest syndrome as Sandra's graduation nears, and Phillip uses underhanded tactics to get ahead at school.
11/30/2022
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E19
Fight the Power

Jeremy gets an invite to join the Chamber of Commerce; Mr. Brown, Cora and Leah share their protest stories; and Phillip, Sandra and Lindor sneak off to a Black Lives Matter protest.
12/07/2022
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E20
Blessin' or a Lesson

Jeremy regrets his decision to let Phillip borrow his new sports car, and news of good fortune for a Hollywood rival has Anastasia thinking about retiring from acting.
12/14/2022
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
S3 • E21
Crazy in Love

Cora, Efe and Anastasia question Mr. Brown's new girlfriend's intentions, while Sandra plots the perfect plan to sneak out for a college party.
12/21/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

A New Voice Is Ready to Rise on Kingdom Business

Singer Denita Jordan is the queen of gospel music, but secrets from her past and an unexpected rival threaten her reign on Season 1 of Kingdom Business, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
01/10/2023
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Bruh Is on BET

John, Tom, Bill and Mike try to keep their brotherhood intact as they face new challenges and navigate their messy love lives on Season 2 of Tyler Perry's Bruh, Tuesdays at 11/10c on BET.
01/09/2023
Trailer
01:02

Ruthless Season 3 Is Streaming Now

Ruth continues the fight of her life as things heat up at the Rakudushi compound on the latest season of Tyler Perry's Ruthless, now streaming on BET+.
12/08/2022
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's SistasS5
You're Invited to Sistas 100th Episode Celebration

Keep it 100 with the ladies of Tyler Perry's Sistas and host Heather B. as they celebrate the show's milestone in an interview special, airing after the new episode on December 7 at 10/9c.
12/02/2022
Trailer
00:30

The Highest Is Out for Blood on Tyler Perry's Ruthless

As the Rakudushis prepare for battle, their leader is out for blood, and Ruth is more determined than ever to break free when Tyler Perry's Ruthless returns, streaming December 8 on BET+.
11/28/2022