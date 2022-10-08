Tyler Perry's Sistas
Sistas 100th Episode Celebration
Season 5 E 23 • 12/07/2022
Host Heather B. and the cast celebrate the 100th episode, chatting about Sistas's success, evolving friendships, love triangles, fan feedback and one actor's vital behind-the-scenes role.
Tyler Perry's SistasS4 • E22Make Him Great
Zac weighs his options, Gary enlists Hayden's help to get back at Andi, Karen falls ill, Danni gets an unexpected visitor at the airport, and Sabrina and Maurice's workday is interrupted.
08/10/2022
Tyler Perry's SistasS5 • E1Pain and Suffering
Fatima and Andi confront Hayden and Gary, Que is informed he needs a job, and Karen anxiously awaits answers after being hospitalized.
10/12/2022
Tyler Perry's SistasS5 • E2My Boyfriend's Back
Danni deals with two surprise visitors at work, Karen's pregnancy health scare creates a rift between Zac and Fatima, and Andi sits down with Gary for an important conversation.
10/19/2022
Tyler Perry's SistasS5 • E3No Stress
Andi leaps into lawyer mode and Calvin goes off on Que after finding out about Sabrina and Maurice's arrest, and Fatima grills Zac about his feelings for Karen.
10/26/2022
Tyler Perry's SistasS5 • E4The Letter
While Zac begs for Fatima’s forgiveness, Lisa invites him and Aaron over for dinner to get closure with a less-than-thrilled Karen, and Que starts a new job.
11/02/2022
Tyler Perry's SistasS5 • E5It's All About Who You Know
Gary confronts Robin about his involvement with Andi, Karen writes letters about her feelings regarding Zac and Aaron, and Andi and Fatima try to clear Sabrina's name.
11/09/2022
Tyler Perry's SistasS5 • E6Keep It One Hundred
Karen speaks her painful truth to Zac and Aaron, Andi asks Fatima's cousin Marilyn, a.k.a. Madam, for a favor, Danni initiates her Hot Girl Summer phase, and Fatima makes a surprise visit.
11/16/2022
Tyler Perry's SistasS5 • E7Ego Trip
Gary makes a bet with Hayden about Andi's availability, Calvin calls the cops on Que, Fatima helps Zac see their situation from Karen's perspective, and Danni is physically assaulted.
11/23/2022
Tyler Perry's SistasS5 • E8Pushed to the Limit
Karen struggles to live normally with Lisa's constant attention, Robin puts Hayden in the hot seat over business dealings, and Danni seeks out Andi's help following a disturbing encounter.
11/30/2022
Tyler Perry's SistasS5 • E9Pursuit for Truth
Danni's traumatic experience pushes her to a breaking point, Karen tests Aaron's trustworthiness, Fatima is confronted with Zac's past, and Andi's past complicates Sabrina's legal situation.
12/07/2022
Tyler Perry's SistasS5 • E10Discretion Is Key
Andi and Danni break the news to Karen about Sabrina's arrest, and as Karen awaits her ultrasound results, Aaron and Zac prepare emotionally for their potential paternity.
12/14/2022
Tyler Perry's SistasS5 • E11Dead to Rights
Sabrina's friends scramble to get her released on bail, Karen learns the identity of her baby's father, and Calvin loses his temper on an unrepentant Que.
12/21/2022
Tyler Perry's SistasS5 • E12Backlash
Robin confides in Andi about a professional threat, Sabrina asks Karen for special favor after her traumatic experience in jail, and Fatima recruits a secret weapon to take down Hayden.
01/04/2023
