Tyler Perry's House of Payne

A Little DisciplineSeason 8 E 18 • 12/14/2021
Miranda flies off the handle when she learns Laura disciplined Christian, and Malik is conflicted when he suspects his prospective employer is racist.
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E8Karen
Calvin's life is turned upside down when a white woman posts false theft accusations against him on social media, and C.J. is disappointed to learn that Malik doesn't vote.
07/14/2021
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E9Me Against the World
Ella plans a family game night, but things get awkward when Miranda shows up to the party, and Clarence suspects Floyd is trolling him online.
10/12/2021
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E10Pow Wow at the Paynes
After a police shooting at a music festival, Malik joins a protest to demand the release of bodycam footage, and Ella tries to be supportive of Lisa's jewelry-making ambitions.
10/19/2021
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E11Bearer of Bad News
Ella steps in as mediator when Miranda refuses to allow her son to participate in Calvin and Laura's upcoming wedding, and C.J. worries that Lisa may have betrayed Malik.
10/26/2021
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E12Fake Newsletters
Things get ugly between Curtis and C.J. as they face off against each other in a contentious local election, and Ella tries her hand as a life coach to Lisa.
11/02/2021
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E13Home Invaders
Ella's house is turned upside down thanks to a termite problem, and Malik tries to take control when his living situation with Lisa gets increasingly frustrating.
11/09/2021
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E14DNAin't
Floyd arranges genetic testing for the family to prove he has superior African DNA, and Calvin prepares Malik for his upcoming road trip across the country with Lisa.
11/16/2021
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E15Stop, Shop and Roll
Floyd leads a home safety training session for the family, Ella covers up her online shopping addiction, and Lisa bets Malik that he can't stay off his phone for 24 hours.
11/23/2021
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E16Paynefully Honest
Calvin and Miranda struggle to navigate coparenting with Laura in the picture, and Ella plans an intimate night to reconnect with Curtis.
11/30/2021
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E17Wondering Prince
CJ's excited about his high school reunion, but his Prince versus Stevie Wonder debate with Floyd and Calvin may cost him his caterer, and Lisa teaches Miranda how to navigate dating apps.
12/07/2021
