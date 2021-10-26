Tyler Perry's House of Payne

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
The First DaySeason 8 E 21 • 01/11/2022
C.J. obsesses over being in tip-top shape for his first day back at work, and Miranda's request for more child support interferes with Calvin's and Laura's extravagant wedding plans.
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E11Bearer of Bad News
Ella steps in as mediator when Miranda refuses to allow her son to participate in Calvin and Laura's upcoming wedding, and C.J. worries that Lisa may have betrayed Malik.
10/26/2021
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E12Fake Newsletters
Things get ugly between Curtis and C.J. as they face off against each other in a contentious local election, and Ella tries her hand as a life coach to Lisa.
11/02/2021
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E13Home Invaders
Ella's house is turned upside down thanks to a termite problem, and Malik tries to take control when his living situation with Lisa gets increasingly frustrating.
11/09/2021
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E14DNAin't
Floyd arranges genetic testing for the family to prove he has superior African DNA, and Calvin prepares Malik for his upcoming road trip across the country with Lisa.
11/16/2021
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E15Stop, Shop and Roll
Floyd leads a home safety training session for the family, Ella covers up her online shopping addiction, and Lisa bets Malik that he can't stay off his phone for 24 hours.
11/23/2021
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E16Paynefully Honest
Calvin and Miranda struggle to navigate coparenting with Laura in the picture, and Ella plans an intimate night to reconnect with Curtis.
11/30/2021
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E17Wondering Prince
C.J.'s excited about his high school reunion, but his Prince versus Stevie Wonder debate with Floyd and Calvin may cost him his caterer, and Lisa teaches Miranda how to navigate dating apps.
12/07/2021
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E18A Little Discipline
Miranda flies off the handle when she learns Laura disciplined Christian, and Malik is conflicted when he suspects his prospective employer is racist.
12/14/2021
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E19A Payneful Compromise
Calvin, C.J. and Ella join forces to help Floyd get in better shape after finding out he is prediabetic, and Calvin grows increasingly frustrated with Miranda's frequent visits.
12/21/2021
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E20Fine Wine
Calvin assures his skeptical family he's ready to give up his playboy ways and settle down for good with Laura, but an encounter with a beautiful realtor tests his resolve.
01/04/2022
