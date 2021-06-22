Tyler Perry's House of Payne

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Stop, Shop and RollSeason 8 E 15 • 11/23/2021
Floyd leads a home safety training session for the family, Ella covers up her online shopping addiction, and Lisa bets Malik that he can't stay off his phone for 24 hours.
Watching
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E5Sauce Bosses
C.J. tries to talk Floyd out of selling the family barbecue sauce recipe, and Calvin grows concerned when he learns Miranda wants to buy a gun for protection.
06/22/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E6Missing Mustard Seeds
Curtis offers to cook for Ella's event after his harsh review prompts her caterer to cancel, and Malik alarms his family members with philosophical questions about life and religion.
06/30/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E7In the Hot Seat
As Calvin and Laura prepare for premarital counseling, Curtis steps in to give them relationship advice of his own, which leaves the couple at odds with each other.
07/07/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E8Karen
Calvin's life is turned upside down when a white woman posts false theft accusations against him on social media, and C.J. is disappointed to learn that Malik doesn't vote.
07/14/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E9Me Against the World
Ella plans a family game night, but things get awkward when Miranda shows up to the party, and Clarence suspects Floyd is trolling him online.
10/12/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E10Pow Wow at the Paynes
After a police shooting at a music festival, Malik joins a protest to demand the release of bodycam footage, and Ella tries to be supportive of Lisa's jewelry-making ambitions.
10/19/2021
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E11Bearer of Bad News
Ella steps in as mediator when Miranda refuses to allow her son to participate in Calvin and Laura's upcoming wedding, and C.J. worries that Lisa may have betrayed Malik.
10/26/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E12Fake Newsletters
Things get ugly between Curtis and C.J. as they face off against each other in a contentious local election, and Ella tries her hand as a life coach to Lisa.
11/02/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E13Home Invaders
Ella's house is turned upside down thanks to a termite problem, and Malik tries to take control when his living situation with Lisa gets increasingly frustrating.
11/09/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E14DNAin't
Floyd arranges genetic testing for the family to prove he has superior African DNA, and Calvin prepares Malik for his upcoming road trip across the country with Lisa.
11/16/2021
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS8 • E15Stop, Shop and Roll
Floyd leads a home safety training session for the family, Ella covers up her online shopping addiction, and Lisa bets Malik that he can't stay off his phone for 24 hours.
11/23/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021