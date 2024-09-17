Tyler Perry's Assisted Living

Ghostwriter

Season 5 E 16 • 12/17/2024

Anastasia needs to write and perform an original monologue, but writer's block forces her to swallow her pride and ask for help, and Efe discovers Vinny has been cheating a bingo.

S5 • E6
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Dying for Love

Cora reconnects with her high school crush and gets is a surprising offered by his intentions, and Leah is concerned when Jeremy comes home late after spending time with his single friends.
09/17/2024
S5 • E7
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Drippin' Jesus

Lindor tries to win back Sandra, who's distracted by college boys and environmentalism, and Mr. Brown and Phillip seem destined for stardom when they create a hit gospel rap song.
09/24/2024
S5 • E8
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Forget Me Knot

Reginald shocks the Pleasant Days crew when he begins behaving in wildly uncharacteristic ways, prompting a concerned Leah to intervene, and Karen challenges Vinny to a cook-off.
10/01/2024
S5 • E9
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Roll Model

Vinny attempts to rehab his image and prove himself a worthy role model for Phillip by volunteering at church, and overprotective dad Mr. Brown recruits Anastasia to investigate Cora's date.
10/08/2024
S5 • E10
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Red Handed

When Phillip gets caught watching porn, Jeremy's reaction causes a major rift with Leah, prompting Efe to step in as marriage counselor and facilitate an enlightening role-reversal exercise.
10/22/2024
S5 • E11
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Cancel Culture

Sandra's afraid to tell her parents she wants to switch her college major, and Anastasia's inexperience with social media threatens to ruin her Hollywood comeback.
11/19/2024
S5 • E12
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
The Spark

Sandra and Reginald spring into action when Anastasia's longtime actress rival fuels an online smear campaign against her, and Vinny befriends Anastasia's new beau for his own gain.
11/26/2024
S5 • E13
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Where's My Refund?

Jeremy and Leah don't see eye to eye on how to spend their unexpected but welcome tax refund check, and Anastasia and Vinny create a game to help Theodore study for science.
12/03/2024
S5 • E14
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Baby Steps

Leah frustrates Jeremy when she incorporates baby-making trends into their daily routine, and Sandra and Phillip take charge when a possible social media ban threatens their status quo.
12/10/2024
S5 • E15
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Remember the Times

Jeremy reminisces about his fun-filled college days and decides to track down an old friend, and Phillip gains a newfound respect for the residents when his ageist jokes backfire.
12/17/2024
S5 • E16
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Ghostwriter

Anastasia needs to write and perform an original monologue, but writer's block forces her to swallow her pride and ask for help, and Efe discovers Vinny has been cheating a bingo.
12/17/2024
S5 • E101
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Heart to Heart

From heartfelt hugs to tear-jerking talks, this compilation gathers all the sweet, sentimental moments that warm the heart.
S5 • E102
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
Best of Leah: Challenges and Joys of Motherhood

From her innovative parenting techniques to her priceless reactions, Leah steals the show with her love, laughter, and occasional chaos.
