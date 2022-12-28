Tyler Perry's House of Payne
The New Praisers
Season 10 E 10 • 05/24/2023
Jazmine seeks Ella's guidance as she starts a Bible study group at her college, and Laura insists Calvin draws stronger boundaries with Miranda.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
S9 • E22Tyler Perry's House of PaynePayneful Patriarch
Malik's promising new business opportunity leads to a complex political argument with C.J., and Curtis's dispute with bossy neighbor Glo over an HOA violation has shocking consequences.
12/28/2022
Full Ep
21:30
S10 • E1Tyler Perry's House of PayneLike New Money
After narrowly surviving the truck explosion, Curtis becomes convinced someone is out to get him, and Miranda helps Calvin get to the root of Junior's bad behavior at school.
03/22/2023
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
S10 • E2Tyler Perry's House of PayneJust Payne Trippin'
Jazmine's family is skeptical when she starts picking up habits and ideas from her young, free-thinking college professor, and Calvin and Miranda face a serious coparenting dilemma.
03/29/2023
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
S10 • E3Tyler Perry's House of PayneLes Sexy Sauce
Curtis and Floyd swing into action to track down the thief who's been bootlegging Curtis's special homemade sauce, and Ella and Miranda help Malik and Lisa through a romantic rough patch.
04/05/2023
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
S10 • E4Tyler Perry's House of PayneOne-Legged Funeral Director
Calvin suspects one of the main characters in Miranda's novel is based on him, and Curtis encourages Christian to be more physical on the soccer field.
04/12/2023
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
S10 • E5Tyler Perry's House of PayneForget Me Not
The family sees a different side of Curtis when he loses his memory, and C.J. goes too far in helping the twins with their science project.
04/19/2023
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
S10 • E6Tyler Perry's House of PayneEncouragement
Janine helps C.J. get into a healthy lifestyle after he fails a physical aptitude test at work, and dinner with Laura's parents goes downhill fast when Calvin's past comes to light.
04/26/2023
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
S10 • E7Tyler Perry's House of PayneBalancing Payne
Two partnerships are put to the test when Laura fears she isn't a priority in Calvin's life and Floyd feels excluded by Curtis's independent plans for a new food truck and menu.
05/03/2023
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
S10 • E8Tyler Perry's House of PaynePaynes in the Butt
Curtis expects a financial windfall when he inherits two African sculptures from his late uncle, and C.J. and Janine disagree about how to discipline Hayden and Jayden.
05/10/2023
Full Ep
19:27
Sign in to Watch
S10 • E9Tyler Perry's House of PayneDeena
Lisa introduces the Paynes to her materialistic, larger-than-life mom Deena when she shows up unannounced, and Ella and Miranda create a vlog to raise money for the church's help center.
05/17/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
BET Awards 2023 Will Be a Night to RememberBET Awards 2022
Join the legends of hip hop at one of culture's biggest nights, where the year's most exciting artists take the stage and claim top honors, airing live on Sunday, June 25, at 8/7c.
06/01/2023
Trailer
00:45
Donnie Simpson's Video Soul Is Back on BET+
Donnie Simpson returns after 25 years with captivating interviews and celebrity guests on the BET+ original revival of Donnie Simpson's Video Soul, streaming now.
06/01/2023
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Zatima Makes the Leap to BETTyler Perry's Zatima
Zac and Fatima bring their romantic journey to BET on Tyler Perry's Zatima, arriving Wednesday at 10/9c.
06/01/2023
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Sistas Explores New BeginningsTyler Perry's SistasS5
Andi, Danni, Karen, Sabrina and Fatima look for fresh starts in their careers and relationships on the latest season of Tyler Perry's Sistas, airing Wednesdays at 9/8c.
05/30/2023