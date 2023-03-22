Tyler Perry's House of Payne
Model Behavior
Season 10 E 11 • 08/16/2023
A new smart home device makes Curtis paranoid about technology, and Malik grows suspicious after Lisa gets approached by a modeling photographer.
S10 • E1Tyler Perry's House of PayneLike New Money
After narrowly surviving the truck explosion, Curtis becomes convinced someone is out to get him, and Miranda helps Calvin get to the root of Junior's bad behavior at school.
03/22/2023
S10 • E2Tyler Perry's House of PayneJust Payne Trippin'
Jazmine's family is skeptical when she starts picking up habits and ideas from her young, free-thinking college professor, and Calvin and Miranda face a serious coparenting dilemma.
03/29/2023
S10 • E3Tyler Perry's House of PayneLes Sexy Sauce
Curtis and Floyd swing into action to track down the thief who's been bootlegging Curtis's special homemade sauce, and Ella and Miranda help Malik and Lisa through a romantic rough patch.
04/05/2023
S10 • E4Tyler Perry's House of PayneOne-Legged Funeral Director
Calvin suspects one of the main characters in Miranda's novel is based on him, and Curtis encourages Christian to be more physical on the soccer field.
04/12/2023
S10 • E5Tyler Perry's House of PayneForget Me Not
The family sees a different side of Curtis when he loses his memory, and C.J. goes too far in helping the twins with their science project.
04/19/2023
S10 • E6Tyler Perry's House of PayneEncouragement
Janine helps C.J. get into a healthy lifestyle after he fails a physical aptitude test at work, and dinner with Laura's parents goes downhill fast when Calvin's past comes to light.
04/26/2023
S10 • E7Tyler Perry's House of PayneBalancing Payne
Two partnerships are put to the test when Laura fears she isn't a priority in Calvin's life and Floyd feels excluded by Curtis's independent plans for a new food truck and menu.
05/03/2023
S10 • E8Tyler Perry's House of PaynePaynes in the Butt
Curtis expects a financial windfall when he inherits two African sculptures from his late uncle, and C.J. and Janine disagree about how to discipline Hayden and Jayden.
05/10/2023
S10 • E9Tyler Perry's House of PayneDeena
Lisa introduces the Paynes to her materialistic, larger-than-life mom Deena when she shows up unannounced, and Ella and Miranda create a vlog to raise money for the church's help center.
05/17/2023
S10 • E10Tyler Perry's House of PayneThe New Praisers
Jazmine seeks Ella's guidance as she starts a Bible study group at her college, and Laura insists Calvin draws stronger boundaries with Miranda.
05/24/2023
S10 • E12Tyler Perry's House of PayneI Am Handywoman, Hear Me Roar
C.J. and Janine get drawn into Malik and Lisa's disagreement about love languages, and Ella is determined to prove Curtis wrong when he casts doubt on her DIY home maintenance skills.
08/16/2023
S10 • E13Tyler Perry's House of PayneMake It Rain
Laura's discomfort with Calvin's bachelor party threatens to throw a wrench in his plans, and as Malik struggles to build a toy for MaLisa, Curtis and C.J. want to show him how it's done.
08/16/2023
S10 • E14Tyler Perry's House of PayneSay My Name
Miranda struggles to find her footing as she jumps back into the dating scene to get over Calvin, and C.J. fights off bad luck after a chain email seemingly works its magic on him.
08/23/2023
S10 • E15Tyler Perry's House of PayneOut in the Open
After a tragedy at work, CJ encourages his family to be more open about their mental health, and Miranda confides in Ella about missing the physical aspects of being in a relationship.
08/23/2023
S10 • E16Tyler Perry's House of PayneZaddy
Jazmine considers dropping her educational ambitions when the glamorous influencer life tempts her, and CJ fights to convince her that fast fame and easy money aren't really so easy.
08/23/2023
S10 • E17Tyler Perry's House of PayneEl Capitan
Curtis goes overboard with his crimefighting ambitions when Glo reveals plans to elect a neighborhood watch captain, and Jazmine worries about C.J. and Malik's love of junk food.
08/30/2023
S10 • E18Tyler Perry's House of PayneTo Jump or Not To Jump
Laura grapples with anxiety over traditional marital expectations as her wedding date nears, and Curtis and Gloria face off after he asks Malik and Jazmine paint the front door.
08/30/2023
S10 • E19Tyler Perry's House of PayneThey Call Me Chef Payne
C.J. and Jazmine help Jayden overcome his stage fright before he performs in a school play, and Calvin and Laura crush Curtis's dream of catering their wedding.
08/30/2023
S10 • E20Tyler Perry's House of PayneRun Them Pockets
C.J.'s poker night gets heated, and Malik and Ella don't see eye to eye on bringing legalized gambling to Georgia.
09/06/2023
