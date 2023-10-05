Tyler Perry's House of Payne

To Jump or Not To Jump

Season 10 E 18 • 08/30/2023

Laura grapples with anxiety over traditional marital expectations as her wedding date nears, and Curtis and Gloria face off after he asks Malik and Jazmine paint the front door.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

description unavailable
Full Ep
21:30
Sign In to Watch

S10 • E8
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
Paynes in the Butt

Curtis expects a financial windfall when he inherits two African sculptures from his late uncle, and C.J. and Janine disagree about how to discipline Hayden and Jayden.
05/10/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
19:27
Sign In to Watch

S10 • E9
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
Deena

Lisa introduces the Paynes to her materialistic, larger-than-life mom Deena when she shows up unannounced, and Ella and Miranda create a vlog to raise money for the church's help center.
05/17/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
21:30
Sign In to Watch

S10 • E10
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
The New Praisers

Jazmine seeks Ella's guidance as she starts a Bible study group at her college, and Laura insists Calvin draws stronger boundaries with Miranda.
05/24/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
21:30
Sign In to Watch

S10 • E11
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
Model Behavior

A new smart home device makes Curtis paranoid about technology, and Malik grows suspicious after Lisa gets approached by a modeling photographer.
08/16/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
21:29
Sign In to Watch

S10 • E12
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
I Am Handywoman, Hear Me Roar

C.J. and Janine get drawn into Malik and Lisa's disagreement about love languages, and Ella is determined to prove Curtis wrong when he casts doubt on her DIY home maintenance skills.
08/16/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
18:18
Sign In to Watch

S10 • E13
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
Make It Rain

Laura's discomfort with Calvin's bachelor party threatens to throw a wrench in his plans, and as Malik struggles to build a toy for MaLisa, Curtis and C.J. want to show him how it's done.
08/16/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
19:34
Sign In to Watch

S10 • E14
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
Say My Name

Miranda struggles to find her footing as she jumps back into the dating scene to get over Calvin, and C.J. fights off bad luck after a chain email seemingly works its magic on him.
08/23/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
21:29
Sign In to Watch

S10 • E15
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
Out in the Open

After a tragedy at work, CJ encourages his family to be more open about their mental health, and Miranda confides in Ella about missing the physical aspects of being in a relationship.
08/23/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
21:29
Sign In to Watch

S10 • E16
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
Zaddy

Jazmine considers dropping her educational ambitions when the glamorous influencer life tempts her, and CJ fights to convince her that fast fame and easy money aren't really so easy.
08/23/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
21:29
Sign In to Watch

S10 • E17
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
El Capitan

Curtis goes overboard with his crimefighting ambitions when Glo reveals plans to elect a neighborhood watch captain, and Jazmine worries about C.J. and Malik's love of junk food.
08/30/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
21:29
Sign In to Watch

S10 • E18
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
To Jump or Not To Jump

Laura grapples with anxiety over traditional marital expectations as her wedding date nears, and Curtis and Gloria face off after he asks Malik and Jazmine paint the front door.
08/30/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
21:30
Sign In to Watch

S10 • E19
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
They Call Me Chef Payne

C.J. and Jazmine help Jayden overcome his stage fright before he performs in a school play, and Calvin and Laura crush Curtis's dream of catering their wedding.
08/30/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
21:29
Sign In to Watch

S10 • E20
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
Run Them Pockets

C.J.'s poker night gets heated, and Malik and Ella don't see eye to eye on bringing legalized gambling to Georgia.
09/06/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
21:29
Sign In to Watch

S10 • E21
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
Double Trouble

With aspirations of becoming firefighters, Pookie and Peanut ask C.J. to mentor them as aspiring firefighters, and Curtis is not happy about Floyd's new love interest.
09/06/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
21:29
Sign In to Watch

S10 • E22
Tyler Perry's House of Payne
True Measures

Calvin questions his parenting skills when Junior acts out, C.J. panics when Jazmine considers dropping out of college, and Laura suspects Calvin isn't being faithful.
09/06/2023
You may also like5 Videos
description unavailable
Trailer
01:30

First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story Is Now Streaming

Tonesa Welch experiences regret and rebirth in a real-life journey that follows her hard fall from a drug dealing empire in First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story, now streaming on BET+.
10/13/2023
description unavailable
Trailer
01:00

The Impact Atlanta Season 2 Is Streaming Now on BET+

Dess Dior, Arrogant Tae and the rest of the South's biggest influencers take their empires to the next level on Season 2 of The Impact Atlanta, now streaming on BET+.
10/13/2023
description unavailable
Trailer
01:23

Jazzy Is (Kind of) Working It Out on Caught Up

Jazzy is putting the "tangle" in entanglement when she finds out her new man is about to walk down the aisle with another woman on the new BET+ series Caught Up, now streaming.
08/24/2023
description unavailable
Trailer
01:33

Tyler Perry's Zatima Puts Love to the Test on Season 2

Zac and Fatima struggle together to make it through the hard times and the real times on Season 2 of Tyler Perry's Zatima, streaming now on BET+.
08/16/2023
description unavailable
Trailer
00:30

Stars Get Schooled on College Hill: Celebrity Edition

Class is in session for eight celebs as they try to navigate student life at Texas Southern University on Season 1 of College Hill: Celebrity Edition, now airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.
08/01/2023